International Coverage

How to watch Tractor vs Al-Shamal with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 2 12 Oct 2026 - 12:00

Today's game between Tractor and Al-Shamal will kick off at 12 Oct 2026, 17:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tractor vs Al-Shamal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Tractor head coach Javad Nekounam has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been made available for the home side at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Al-Shamal manager David Prats is similarly yet to name his projected XI, with no confirmed absences reported for the Qatari club. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Tractor's recent record makes for difficult reading, with the Iranian club picking up just one win from their last five matches across all competitions. That victory came against Gol Gohar, a 1-0 win in the Persian Gulf Pro League, and it remains their sole bright spot in a run that also includes two defeats and two draws. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Esteghlal, while a 1-0 loss to Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC in the AFC Champions League Elite underlines the challenge Nekounam's side face at this level. Tractor have scored just three goals across those five games and conceded three.

Al-Shamal's form tells a more varied story. The Qatari side have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five outings, with their most recent match ending in a heavy 4-0 defeat to Al-Duhail SC in the Stars League. Before that setback, they showed real attacking quality in a 4-2 win over Al-Shahaniya and claimed a creditable 1-1 draw with Al Ittihad in the AFC Champions League Elite. They have scored nine goals across their last five games, though defensive solidity has been inconsistent.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available between Tractor and Al-Shamal from recent meetings. This fixture therefore offers limited historical context, and the match will largely be shaped by current form and the specific demands of the AFC Champions League Elite group stage.

Standings

In the West group of the AFC Champions League Elite, Tractor currently sit in 14th place, while Al-Shamal are positioned ninth. That gap in the standings reflects Tractor's difficult start to the competition and gives Al-Shamal a meaningful advantage heading into this encounter.