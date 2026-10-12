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AFC Champions League Elite
team-logoTractor
team-logoAl-Shamal
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Tractor vs Al-Shamal: Worldwide AFC Champions League Elite broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Tractor vs Al-Shamal
Tractor
Al-Shamal
AFC Champions League Elite

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Afghanistan

FanCode

FanCode

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 4

beIN Sports

Australia

Paramount+ Australia

Paramount+

Austria

Sportdigital Football

Sportdigital

Bahrain

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bangladesh

FanCode

FanCode

Bhutan

FanCode

FanCode

China

Migu / iQiyi

Migu Video

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 4

beIN Sports

Germany

Sportdigital Football

Sportdigital

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

Vision+

Vision+

Iran

IRIB Varzesh

IRIB Varzesh

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 4

beIN Sports

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Jordan

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Kuwait

beIN Sports HD 4

beIN Sports

Malaysia

Astro Arena

Astro

Qatar

Al Kass / Alkass Digital

Al Kass Sports Channels

Saudi Arabia

SSC (Saudi Sports Company)

SSC

South Korea

Coupang Play

Coupang Play

Switzerland

Sportdigital Football

Sportdigital

Thailand

BG Sports

BG Sports YouTube

United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi Sports / Dubai Sports

Abu Dhabi Media

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Tractor vs Al-Shamal with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Tractor and Al-Shamal will kick off at 12 Oct 2026, 17:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tractor vs Al-Shamal today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Tractor vs Al-Shamal Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Nekounam

Tractor head coach Javad Nekounam has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information has been made available for the home side at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Al-Shamal manager David Prats is similarly yet to name his projected XI, with no confirmed absences reported for the Qatari club. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

TRA

TRA - Form

SAQ
D0-0
GOL
W1-0
ESK
L1-0
ALA
L1-0
EST
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5
ALS

ALS - Form

ALG
W1-3
SHA
W4-2
ALW
D1-1
ITT
D1-1
ADS
L0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Tractor's recent record makes for difficult reading, with the Iranian club picking up just one win from their last five matches across all competitions. That victory came against Gol Gohar, a 1-0 win in the Persian Gulf Pro League, and it remains their sole bright spot in a run that also includes two defeats and two draws. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Esteghlal, while a 1-0 loss to Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC in the AFC Champions League Elite underlines the challenge Nekounam's side face at this level. Tractor have scored just three goals across those five games and conceded three.

Al-Shamal's form tells a more varied story. The Qatari side have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five outings, with their most recent match ending in a heavy 4-0 defeat to Al-Duhail SC in the Stars League. Before that setback, they showed real attacking quality in a 4-2 win over Al-Shahaniya and claimed a creditable 1-1 draw with Al Ittihad in the AFC Champions League Elite. They have scored nine goals across their last five games, though defensive solidity has been inconsistent.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available between Tractor and Al-Shamal from recent meetings. This fixture therefore offers limited historical context, and the match will largely be shaped by current form and the specific demands of the AFC Champions League Elite group stage.

Standings

West

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Al-AinAl-AinALA
110040+43
W
2
EsteghlalEsteghlalEST
110030+33
W
3
Al HilalAl HilalHIL
110021+13
W
4
Al QadsiahAl QadsiahALQ
110021+13
W
5
Neftchi FargonaNeftchi FargonaNEF
110010+13
W
6
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCShabab Al-Ahli Dubai FCALA
110010+13
W
7
Al AhliAl AhliAHL
10101101
D
8
Al IttihadAl IttihadITT
10101101
D
9
Al-ShamalAl-ShamalALS
10101101
D
10
Pakhtakor TashkentPakhtakor TashkentPAT
10101101
D
11
Al-GharafaAl-GharafaALG
100112-10
L
12
Al-WaslAl-WaslALW
100112-10
L
13
Al Quwa Al JawiyaAl Quwa Al JawiyaALQ
100101-10
L
14
TractorTractorTRA
100101-10
L
15
Al-SaddAl-SaddALS
100103-30
L
16
Al Nassr FCAl Nassr FCALN
100104-40
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the West group of the AFC Champions League Elite, Tractor currently sit in 14th place, while Al-Shamal are positioned ninth. That gap in the standings reflects Tractor's difficult start to the competition and gives Al-Shamal a meaningful advantage heading into this encounter.

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