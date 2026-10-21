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How to watch Trabzonspor vs Heart of Midlothian with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Papara Park

Today's game between Trabzonspor and Heart of Midlothian will kick off at 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Trabzonspor vs Heart of Midlothian today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Form

Trabzonspor have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming in a 1-0 friendly loss to Drogheda United. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Besiktas in the Super Lig, and they also recorded a 4-0 victory over Galatasaray earlier in that run. In the Conference League, they beat KuPS 4-2 away from home. Across those five matches, Trabzonspor scored 11 goals and conceded three.

Hearts have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 7-1 defeat to Celtic in the Premiership, which followed a 1-1 Conference League draw with FC Nordsjaelland. The brighter results in that run include a commanding 5-0 win over St. Mirren. Across those five games, Hearts scored nine goals and conceded eleven.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Trabzonspor and Heart of Midlothian are recorded in the available data. This fixture at Papara Park will be the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

Trabzonspor currently sit third in the Conference League table, placing them among the leading sides in the competition, while Heart of Midlothian are positioned 19th. That gap in the standings gives Trabzonspor a clear edge in terms of their European campaign so far, and a home win would push them further clear of the chasing pack.