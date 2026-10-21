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Conference League
team-logoTrabzonspor
Papara Park
team-logoHeart of Midlothian
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Trabzonspor vs Heart of Midlothian: Worldwide Conference League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Trabzonspor vs Heart of Midlothian
Trabzonspor
Heart of Midlothian
Conference League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Argentina

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Austria

Sky Sport Austria

sky.at

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

Colombia

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Denmark

Disney+ Nordic

disneyplus.com

Finland

Viaplay

viaplay.fi

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Great Britain

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

Hong Kong

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com/en-hk

Iceland

Viaplay

viaplay.is

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Kazakhstan

Q Football

qfootball.kz

Malaysia

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com/en-my

New Zealand

DAZN

dazn.com

Norway

Viaplay

viaplay.no

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com

Singapore

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com/en-sg

Spain

Movistar+

movistarplus.es

Sweden

Disney+ Nordic

disneyplus.com

Switzerland

Blue Sport

blueplus.ch

Thailand

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com/en-th

Turkey

TRT 1

trt1.com.tr

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Uzbekistan

Q Football

qfootball.kz

How to watch Trabzonspor vs Heart of Midlothian with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 2
Papara Park

Today's game between Trabzonspor and Heart of Midlothian will kick off at 17:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Trabzonspor vs Heart of Midlothian today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Trabzonspor vs Heart of Midlothian Probable lineups

Manager

  • T. Reis

Form

TRS

TRS - Form

GAL
W4-0
DRO
L0-1
SAM
W0-3
KUP
W2-4
BJK
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
HEA

HEA - Form

FAL
L2-1
KIL
D1-1
MIR
W5-0
FCN
D1-1
CEL
L7-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Trabzonspor have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming in a 1-0 friendly loss to Drogheda United. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Besiktas in the Super Lig, and they also recorded a 4-0 victory over Galatasaray earlier in that run. In the Conference League, they beat KuPS 4-2 away from home. Across those five matches, Trabzonspor scored 11 goals and conceded three.

Hearts have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 7-1 defeat to Celtic in the Premiership, which followed a 1-1 Conference League draw with FC Nordsjaelland. The brighter results in that run include a commanding 5-0 win over St. Mirren. Across those five games, Hearts scored nine goals and conceded eleven.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Trabzonspor and Heart of Midlothian are recorded in the available data. This fixture at Papara Park will be the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
2
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
110030+33
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
110042+23
W
4
AtalantaAtalantaATA
110031+23
W
5
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
110020+23
W
5
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
110020+23
W
7
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
110032+13
W
7
LuganoLuganoLUG
110032+13
W
9
MonacoMonacoASM
110021+13
W
10
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
110021+13
W
10
BrannBrannBRA
110021+13
W
10
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
110021+13
W
13
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
110010+13
W
13
GentGentGNT
110010+13
W
15
GetafeGetafeGET
10101101
D
15
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
10101101
D
15
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
10101101
D
15
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
10101101
D
19
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
10101101
D
19
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
10101101
D
19
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
10101101
D
19
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
10101101
D
23
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
100123-10
L
23
JablonecJablonecJAB
100123-10
L
25
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
100112-10
L
25
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
100112-10
L
25
AjaxAjaxAJX
100112-10
L
28
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
100112-10
L
29
AGFAGFAGF
100101-10
L
29
ThunThunTHU
100101-10
L
31
KuPSKuPSKUP
100124-20
L
32
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
100113-20
L
33
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
100102-20
L
33
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
100102-20
L
35
BragaBragaBRA
100103-30
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
100104-40
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Trabzonspor currently sit third in the Conference League table, placing them among the leading sides in the competition, while Heart of Midlothian are positioned 19th. That gap in the standings gives Trabzonspor a clear edge in terms of their European campaign so far, and a home win would push them further clear of the chasing pack.

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