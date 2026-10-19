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Super Lig
team-logoTrabzonspor
Papara Park
team-logoBesiktas
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Trabzonspor vs Besiktas: Worldwide Super Lig broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Trabzonspor vs Besiktas
Trabzonspor
Besiktas
Super Lig

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Argentina

Fox Sports 2 Argentina / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

Bolivia

ESPN 5 Sur / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

ESPN4 Brazil / Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

beIN Sports Canada / Fanatiz

beIN Sports Canada

Chile

ESPN5 Chile / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Colombia

ESPN 5 Sur / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Ecuador

ESPN 5 Sur / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

France

beIN Sports 2

beIN Sports France

Indonesia

Vidio / beIN Sports 2

Vidio

Malaysia

beIN Sports 2 Malaysia

beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico

ESPN2 Mexico / Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

New Zealand

beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

beIN Sports New Zealand

Nigeria

ESPN2 Africa

ESPN Africa

Peru

ESPN 5 Sur / Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Portugal

Sport TV6

Sport TV

Romania

Prima Sport 2

Prima Sport

Singapore

beIN Sports 2 Singapore / StarHub TV+

beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa

ESPN2 Africa

ESPN Africa

Thailand

beIN Sports 2 Thailand / AIS PLAY

beIN Sports Thailand

Turkey

beIN Sports 1 Turkey / Digiturk Play

beIN Sports Turkey

United States

beIN SPORTS / Fanatiz

beIN Sports USA

Uruguay

ESPN 5 Sur / Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Venezuela

ESPN 5 Sur / Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Zambia

ESPN2 Africa

ESPN Africa

How to watch Trabzonspor vs Besiktas with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Super Lig - Game Week 8
Papara Park

Today's game between Trabzonspor and Besiktas will kick off at 19 Oct 2026, 18:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Trabzonspor vs Besiktas today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Trabzonspor vs Besiktas Probable lineups

Manager

  • T. Reis

Form

TRS

TRS - Form

KSP
L1-0
GAL
W4-0
DRO
L0-1
SAM
W0-3
KUP
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BJK

BJK - Form

ERZ
W3-0
OM
W4-1
AMS
L3-2
KOB
W2-1
TSG
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

TrabzonsporDrawBesiktas
1
3
1
Super Lig
Besiktas badge
Besiktas
BJK
1
Trabzonspor badge
Trabzonspor
TRS
2
FT
Super Lig
Trabzonspor badge
Trabzonspor
TRS
3
Besiktas badge
Besiktas
BJK
3
FT
Super Lig
Besiktas badge
Besiktas
BJK
2
Trabzonspor badge
Trabzonspor
TRS
1
FT
Super Lig
Trabzonspor badge
Trabzonspor
TRS
1
Besiktas badge
Besiktas
BJK
1
FT
Cup
Besiktas badge
Besiktas
BJK
2
Trabzonspor badge
Trabzonspor
TRS
2
FT
9Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored5/5

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
86111711+619
W
W
L
W
W
2
Amed SportifAmed SportifAMS
8521189+917
W
D
W
W
D
3
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
8512226+1616
W
W
W
D
L
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
7502168+815
W
L
W
W
W
5
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
7412165+1113
W
W
L
W
L
6
Corum FKCorum FKCOB
84131813+513
W
W
L
W
W
7
KasimpasaKasimpasaKAS
8341129+313
W
L
D
W
D
8
KocaelisporKocaelisporKOB
840498+112
L
L
W
L
W
9
AlanyasporAlanyasporALS
833289-112
L
D
W
D
W
10
Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul BasaksehirIBS
83231212011
W
D
W
L
L
11
Erzurumspor FKErzurumspor FKERZ
8323511-611
W
D
W
L
W
12
RizesporRizesporRIZ
8314811-310
L
L
D
W
L
13
GoztepeGoztepeGOZ
82331716+19
W
W
D
D
L
14
Gaziantep FKGaziantep FKGAZ
8224812-48
L
L
L
D
W
15
GenclerbirligiGenclerbirligiGEN
8224716-98
L
D
L
L
L
16
KonyasporKonyasporKSP
812549-55
L
D
D
W
L
17
SamsunsporSamsunsporSAM
8116719-124
L
L
L
L
L
18
EyupsporEyupsporEYU
8107222-203
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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