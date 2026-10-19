International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Homepage
Argentina
Fox Sports 2 Argentina / Disney+ Premium Argentina
Australia
beIN Sports Connect
Bolivia
ESPN 5 Sur / Disney+ Premium Chile
Brazil
ESPN4 Brazil / Disney+ Premium Brazil
Canada
beIN Sports Canada / Fanatiz
Chile
ESPN5 Chile / Disney+ Premium Chile
Colombia
ESPN 5 Sur / Disney+ Premium Sur
Ecuador
ESPN 5 Sur / Disney+ Premium Sur
France
beIN Sports 2
Indonesia
Vidio / beIN Sports 2
Malaysia
beIN Sports 2 Malaysia
Mexico
ESPN2 Mexico / Disney+ Premium Mexico
New Zealand
beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria
ESPN2 Africa
Peru
ESPN 5 Sur / Disney+ Premium Chile
Portugal
Sport TV6
Romania
Prima Sport 2
Singapore
beIN Sports 2 Singapore / StarHub TV+
South Africa
ESPN2 Africa
Thailand
beIN Sports 2 Thailand / AIS PLAY
Turkey
beIN Sports 1 Turkey / Digiturk Play
United States
beIN SPORTS / Fanatiz
Uruguay
ESPN 5 Sur / Disney+ Premium Argentina
Venezuela
ESPN 5 Sur / Disney+ Premium Sur
Zambia
ESPN2 Africa
How to watch Trabzonspor vs Besiktas with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Trabzonspor and Besiktas will kick off at 19 Oct 2026, 18:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Trabzonspor vs Besiktas today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Trabzonspor vs Besiktas Probable lineups
Manager
- T. Reis
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|8
|6
|1
|1
|17
|11
|+6
|19
W
W
L
W
W
|2
|8
|5
|2
|1
|18
|9
|+9
|17
W
D
W
W
D
|3
|8
|5
|1
|2
|22
|6
|+16
|16
W
W
W
D
L
|4
|7
|5
|0
|2
|16
|8
|+8
|15
W
L
W
W
W
|5
|7
|4
|1
|2
|16
|5
|+11
|13
W
W
L
W
L
|6
|8
|4
|1
|3
|18
|13
|+5
|13
W
W
L
W
W
|7
|8
|3
|4
|1
|12
|9
|+3
|13
W
L
D
W
D
|8
|8
|4
|0
|4
|9
|8
|+1
|12
L
L
W
L
W
|9
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|12
L
D
W
D
W
|10
|8
|3
|2
|3
|12
|12
|0
|11
W
D
W
L
L
|11
|8
|3
|2
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|11
W
D
W
L
W
|12
|8
|3
|1
|4
|8
|11
|-3
|10
L
L
D
W
L
|13
|8
|2
|3
|3
|17
|16
|+1
|9
W
W
D
D
L
|14
|8
|2
|2
|4
|8
|12
|-4
|8
L
L
L
D
W
|15
|8
|2
|2
|4
|7
|16
|-9
|8
L
D
L
L
L
|16
|8
|1
|2
|5
|4
|9
|-5
|5
L
D
D
W
L
|17
|8
|1
|1
|6
|7
|19
|-12
|4
L
L
L
L
L
|18
|8
|1
|0
|7
|2
|22
|-20
|3
L
L
L
L
L