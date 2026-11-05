How to watch Toulouse vs Strasbourg with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 1 - Game Week 10 6 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stadium de Toulouse

Toulouse host Strasbourg at the Stadium de Toulouse in a Ligue 1 fixture that carries contrasting significance for two sides heading in very different directions.

Jens Berthel Askou's Toulouse have been difficult to pin down this season, mixing draws and defeats with the occasional convincing win. They come into this match off the back of a 2-0 league defeat to Marseille, a result that will have sharpened focus ahead of a home fixture they will expect to win.

Strasbourg arrive in Toulouse in poor form and under mounting pressure. Hugo Oliveira's side have lost four of their last five Ligue 1 matches, conceding freely and struggling to find any consistent foothold in the table. Their only bright result in that run was a 5-1 victory over Auxerre on November 1.

Both clubs sit in the bottom half of the Ligue 1 table, separated by just one position, which gives this fixture real competitive edge despite the contrasting momentum each side carries.

Strasbourg's injury list continues to thin Oliveira's options, while Toulouse must manage the absence of suspended midfielder Aron Doennum alongside their own injury concerns.

This is a match that either side can ill afford to lose. Find out everything you need to know about how to watch this Ligue 1 fixture, including kick-off time and team news below.

Team news & squads