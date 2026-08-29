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How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United with a VPNGemini
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United will kick-off at 29 Aug 2026, 17:30.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Probable lineups
Roberto De Zerbi has a significant number of absentees to manage. Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus, Pape Sarr, and Dejan Kulusevski are all sidelined through injury, with no suspensions in the squad. De Zerbi's projected XI is: Kinsky; Van Hecke, Senesi, Porro, Robertson; Tel, Fernandes, Moore, Gallagher, Tonali; Richarlison.
Mmatthias Jaissle is without Valentino Livramento, Joelinton, William Osula, and Daniel Burn through injury, with no suspensions reported. His projected XI reads: Hornicek; Thiaw, Hall, Botman, Dedic; Barnes, Miley, Ramsey, Elanga, Steur; Wissa. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.
Form
Tottenham's last five matches return one win, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent outing was the 5-1 Carabao Cup victory over Charlton Athletic, though that came after a 3-0 Premier League defeat to Brentford. Pre-season friendlies against Hoffenheim produced a 2-2 draw and a 3-0 win, while Spurs drew 1-1 with Getafe. They scored 12 goals across those five matches and conceded five.
Newcastle's last five matches produce one win, one draw, and three losses. The Magpies beat West Brom 3-2 most recently, having drawn 2-2 at Liverpool on the opening Premier League weekend. Their pre-season run included a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg, a 2-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, and a 3-1 loss to Everton. Newcastle scored nine goals across those five games and conceded eight.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting came on February 10, 2026, when Newcastle won 1-2 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 at St James' Park in December 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions — which also includes a 2-0 Carabao Cup win for Newcastle in October 2025, a 1-1 pre-season friendly draw in August 2025, and a 1-2 Newcastle victory at Spurs in January 2025 — Newcastle have won three, drawn two, and Tottenham have won none.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|+4
|6
W
W
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|+4
|3
W
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
W
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
W
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
W
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|3
W
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|3
W
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
W
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
D
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
D
|12
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
L
|13
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|14
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
L
|15
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
L
|16
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
L
|17
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
L
|18
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
L
|19
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
L
|20
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|0
L
L
In the Premier League table, Tottenham Hotspur currently sit 18th, while Newcastle United are 11th.