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Premier League
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team-logoNewcastle United
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Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United
Tottenham Hotspur
Newcastle United
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Premier League - Game Week 2
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United will kick-off at 29 Aug 2026, 17:30.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Formation
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
4-2-3-1
31A. Kinsky6J. van Hecke5M. Senesi23P. Porro3A. Robertson11M. Tel18M. Fernandes47M. Moore8C. Gallagher16S. Tonali9Richarlison21L. Hornicek12M. Thiaw3L. Hall4S. Botman37A. Dedic11H. Barnes67L. Miley41J. Ramsey19A. Elanga14S. Steur9Y. Wissa
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
4-2-3-1
Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

Newcastle United

Manager

  • R. De Zerbi
  • M. Jaissle

Roberto De Zerbi has a significant number of absentees to manage. Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus, Pape Sarr, and Dejan Kulusevski are all sidelined through injury, with no suspensions in the squad. De Zerbi's projected XI is: Kinsky; Van Hecke, Senesi, Porro, Robertson; Tel, Fernandes, Moore, Gallagher, Tonali; Richarlison.

Mmatthias Jaissle is without Valentino Livramento, Joelinton, William Osula, and Daniel Burn through injury, with no suspensions reported. His projected XI reads: Hornicek; Thiaw, Hall, Botman, Dedic; Barnes, Miley, Ramsey, Elanga, Steur; Wissa. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

TOT

TOT - Form

GET
D1-1
TSG
W3-0
TSG
D2-2
BRE
L3-0
CHA
W5-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
NEW

NEW - Form

EVE
L3-1
B04
L1-2
STR
L1-1
LIV
D2-2
WBA
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Tottenham's last five matches return one win, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent outing was the 5-1 Carabao Cup victory over Charlton Athletic, though that came after a 3-0 Premier League defeat to Brentford. Pre-season friendlies against Hoffenheim produced a 2-2 draw and a 3-0 win, while Spurs drew 1-1 with Getafe. They scored 12 goals across those five matches and conceded five.

Newcastle's last five matches produce one win, one draw, and three losses. The Magpies beat West Brom 3-2 most recently, having drawn 2-2 at Liverpool on the opening Premier League weekend. Their pre-season run included a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg, a 2-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, and a 3-1 loss to Everton. Newcastle scored nine goals across those five games and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Tottenham HotspurDrawNewcastle United
0
2
3
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
2
FT
Premier League
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
2
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
2
FT
Carabao Cup
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
2
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
1
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
1
Newcastle United badge
Newcastle United
NEW
2
FT
5Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting came on February 10, 2026, when Newcastle won 1-2 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 at St James' Park in December 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions — which also includes a 2-0 Carabao Cup win for Newcastle in October 2025, a 1-1 pre-season friendly draw in August 2025, and a 1-2 Newcastle victory at Spurs in January 2025 — Newcastle have won three, drawn two, and Tottenham have won none.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
220062+46
W
W
2
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
110030+33
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
110030+33
W
5
EvertonEvertonEVE
110020+23
W
6
Hull CityHull CityHUL
110020+23
W
7
ChelseaChelseaCHE
110032+13
W
8
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
110021+13
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
110010+13
W
10
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
10102201
D
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
10102201
D
12
FulhamFulhamFUL
100123-10
L
13
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
100112-10
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
100112-10
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
100101-10
L
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
100102-20
L
17
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
100103-30
L
18
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
100103-30
L
19
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
100104-40
L
20
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
200216-50
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Tottenham Hotspur currently sit 18th, while Newcastle United are 11th.

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