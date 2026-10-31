Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 13:30 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur host Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League, with Roberto De Zerbi's side looking to build on back-to-back league victories and push up the table from 14th place.

Spurs arrive in decent domestic form after wins over Chelsea and Coventry City, though their squad has been hit hard by injuries and suspension, leaving De Zerbi with limited options in key areas of the pitch.

Crystal Palace make the trip to north London in a fragile state. Pierre Sage's side sit 17th in the Premier League and have lost three of their last five games across all competitions, including a 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle United at the weekend.

The Eagles did claim a Carabao Cup win over Fulham midweek, which will provide some confidence, but their Premier League form has been a concern. A 5-0 thrashing at Brighton earlier this month underlined the defensive vulnerabilities Sage is still working to address.

This fixture carries real weight for both clubs. Spurs need the points to climb away from the bottom half, while Palace desperately need a result to ease the pressure building around their season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live.

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