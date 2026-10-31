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Premier League
team-logoTottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
team-logoCrystal Palace
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Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur
Crystal Palace
Premier League

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace in live Premier League action today.

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace with a VPN

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
United StatesFubo
United KingdomSky Sports Main Event
CanadaFubo
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

Angola

SuperSport Premier League ROA

SuperSport

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

Stan Sport

Stan Sport

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

fuboTV Canada

Fubo

Chad

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Democratic Republic of the Congo (Congo DR)

SuperSport MaXimo 2

SuperSport

Egypt

beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Ethiopia

DStv Now

DStv

France

Canal+ Foot

Canal+

Germany

Sky Sport Premier League

Sky Sport Germany

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Kazakhstan

Setanta Sports 1

Setanta Sports

Libya

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Mexico

Max

Max

Niger

SuperSport Premier League ROA

SuperSport

Nigeria

SuperSport Premier League ROA

SuperSport

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports HD 1

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport Premier League ROA

SuperSport

United States (USA)

NBC

NBC Sports

Match Preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 9
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur host Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League, with Roberto De Zerbi's side looking to build on back-to-back league victories and push up the table from 14th place.

Spurs arrive in decent domestic form after wins over Chelsea and Coventry City, though their squad has been hit hard by injuries and suspension, leaving De Zerbi with limited options in key areas of the pitch.

Crystal Palace make the trip to north London in a fragile state. Pierre Sage's side sit 17th in the Premier League and have lost three of their last five games across all competitions, including a 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle United at the weekend.

The Eagles did claim a Carabao Cup win over Fulham midweek, which will provide some confidence, but their Premier League form has been a concern. A 5-0 thrashing at Brighton earlier this month underlined the defensive vulnerabilities Sage is still working to address.

This fixture carries real weight for both clubs. Spurs need the points to climb away from the bottom half, while Palace desperately need a result to ease the pressure building around their season.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live.

Team news & squads

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Formation
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
3-4-2-1
A. KinskyA. KinskyJ. van HeckeJ. van HeckeP. PorroP. PorroM. van de VenM. van de VenA. RobertsonA. RobertsonM. FernandesM. FernandesM. TelM. TelM. KudusM. KudusC. GallagherC. GallagherS. TonaliS. TonaliD. SolankeD. SolankeD. HendersonD. HendersonA. DisasiA. DisasiC. RichardsC. RichardsJ. CanvotJ. CanvotY. PinoY. PinoD. McNeilD. McNeilT. MitchellT. Mitchellteam-logoA. KhalailiD. KamadaD. KamadaA. WhartonA. WhartonJ. MatetaJ. Mateta
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
4-2-3-1
Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

Crystal Palace

Manager

  • R. De Zerbi
  • P. Sage
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