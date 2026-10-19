Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoTottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
team-logoCoventry City
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City: Worldwide Premier League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City
Tottenham Hotspur
Coventry City
Premier League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Broadcaster Link

Argentina

ESPN Argentina

espn.com.ar

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Brazil

ESPN Brazil

espn.com.br

Canada

fuboTV Canada

fubo.tv

China

Migu

miguvideo.com

Colombia

ESPN Colombia

espn.com.co

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

canalplus-afrique.com

Egypt

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Germany

Sky Sport

skysport.de

India

JioHotstar

hotstar.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Iran

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Kazakhstan / Algeria (Algeria listed)

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Mexico

FOX+

foxsports.com.mx

Mongolia

Premier Sports

premiersports.mn

Niger

Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

canalplus-afrique.com

Peru

ESPN

espn.com.pe

Russia / Sudan (Sudan listed)

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

Spain

DAZN Spain

dazn.com

Turkey

Digiturk Play

digiturkplay.com

United States

USA Network

usanetwork.com

United Kingdom (listed as Great Britain)

Sky Sports

skysport.com

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 7
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Coventry City will kick off at 19 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
page.match.formation.title
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
3-4-2-1
A. KinskyA. KinskyJ. van HeckeJ. van HeckeA. GrayA. GrayD. UdogieD. UdogieM. van de VenM. van de VenO. MarmoushO. MarmoushS. TonaliS. TonaliC. GallagherC. GallagherM. FernandesM. FernandesM. KudusM. KudusD. SolankeD. SolankeC. RushworthC. RushworthE. PinnockE. Pinnockteam-logoS. MfuniB. ThomasB. ThomasJ. DasilvaJ. DasilvaM. GrimesM. GrimesB. Thomas-AsanteB. Thomas-AsanteM. van EwijkM. van EwijkC. YirenkyiC. YirenkyiJ. RudoniJ. Rudoniteam-logoS. Cherif
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
4-2-3-1
Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

Coventry City

Manager

  • R. De Zerbi
  • F. Lampard

Roberto De Zerbi faces a stretched squad for this fixture. Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Pedro Porro, Dejan Kulusevski, and Andrew Robertson are all sidelined through injury, while Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended. De Zerbi's projected XI includes Antonin Kinsky in goal, with a back line of Jan Paul van Hecke, Archie Gray, Destiny Udogie, and Marcos Senesi. Savio, Sandro Tonali, Conor Gallagher, and Lucas Bergvall are expected to operate in midfield, with Mohammed Kudus and Dominic Solanke leading the attack.

Frank Lampard is also dealing with absentees, with Haji Wright, Aurele Amenda, Josh Eccles, Luke Woolfenden, and Kaine Kesler-Hayden all missing. No suspensions are reported for the away side. Coventry's projected lineup features Carl Rushworth in goal, with Ethan Pinnock, Milan van Ewijk, Jay Dasilva, and Bobby Thomas in defence, and Brandon Thomas-Asante, Matt Grimes, Jack Rudoni, Ephron Mason-Clark, Caleb Yirenkyi, and Sidiki Cherif completing the XI.

Form

TOT

TOT - Form

NFO
D0-0
EVE
D0-0
LIV
L3-1
AVL
L2-3
MUN
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
COV

COV - Form

MCI
L1-0
BHA
L0-5
AVL
L1-3
NFO
W0-1
NEW
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Tottenham have not won in five matches, picking up three draws and suffering two defeats in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United, and they were beaten 2-3 by Aston Villa before that. Spurs have drawn three of those five games, suggesting a team struggling to turn performances into victories rather than one being blown away. Across the five matches, they conceded seven goals and scored just five.

Coventry have won two, drawn none, and lost three of their last five. Their most recent result was a commanding 4-1 win over Newcastle United, and they also beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 on the road. The defeats include a heavy 5-0 loss to Brighton and a 1-0 reverse against Manchester City. Coventry have scored six goals and conceded nine across that five-game stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Tottenham HotspurDrawCoventry City
5
0
0
Carabao Cup
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
2
FT
FA Cup
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
3
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
0
FT
Carabao Cup
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
0
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
3
FT
FA Cup
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
0
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
2
FT
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur badge
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
3
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
0
FT
13Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Carabao Cup in September 2024, when Tottenham won 2-1 at Coventry. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Spurs have won four and Coventry have won none, with the ties spread across the Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup. Tottenham have been dominant in this series, winning each of the four completed matches by a margin of at least two goals, with the 2024 Carabao Cup tie the closest of the lot.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
7700197+1221
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
7601115+618
W
W
L
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
7511235+1816
W
W
W
W
D
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
74121713+413
W
W
L
D
L
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
724196+310
D
L
D
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
724187+110
L
D
W
D
D
9
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
73041115-49
L
W
L
W
L
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
7223711-48
W
D
W
L
D
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
7142101007
D
D
D
L
D
14
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
7214917-87
L
W
D
L
W
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
7133913-46
W
L
L
D
D
16
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
6204511-66
W
W
L
L
L
17
FulhamFulhamFUL
7124710-35
W
L
D
D
L
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
712459-45
L
L
L
W
D
19
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
7115614-84
L
L
L
L
D
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
603339-63
D
L
D
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Tottenham Hotspur are 20th and Coventry City are 15th. Spurs' position at the foot of the division adds urgency to this home fixture, while Coventry will be looking to build on mid-table standing with a result in north London.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google