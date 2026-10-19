International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Broadcaster Link
Argentina
ESPN Argentina
Australia
Stan Sport
Brazil
ESPN Brazil
Canada
fuboTV Canada
China
Migu
Colombia
ESPN Colombia
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Egypt
beIN Sports
France
Canal+
Germany
Sky Sport
India
JioHotstar
Indonesia
Vidio
Iran
beIN Sports
Kazakhstan / Algeria (Algeria listed)
beIN Sports
Mexico
FOX+
Mongolia
Premier Sports
Niger
Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Peru
ESPN
Russia / Sudan (Sudan listed)
beIN Sports
Saudi Arabia
beIN Sports
South Africa
SuperSport
Spain
DAZN Spain
Turkey
Digiturk Play
United States
USA Network
United Kingdom (listed as Great Britain)
Sky Sports
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Coventry City will kick off at 19 Oct 2026, 20:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City Probable lineups
Starting XI
Manager
- R. De Zerbi
- F. Lampard
Roberto De Zerbi faces a stretched squad for this fixture. Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Pedro Porro, Dejan Kulusevski, and Andrew Robertson are all sidelined through injury, while Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended. De Zerbi's projected XI includes Antonin Kinsky in goal, with a back line of Jan Paul van Hecke, Archie Gray, Destiny Udogie, and Marcos Senesi. Savio, Sandro Tonali, Conor Gallagher, and Lucas Bergvall are expected to operate in midfield, with Mohammed Kudus and Dominic Solanke leading the attack.
Frank Lampard is also dealing with absentees, with Haji Wright, Aurele Amenda, Josh Eccles, Luke Woolfenden, and Kaine Kesler-Hayden all missing. No suspensions are reported for the away side. Coventry's projected lineup features Carl Rushworth in goal, with Ethan Pinnock, Milan van Ewijk, Jay Dasilva, and Bobby Thomas in defence, and Brandon Thomas-Asante, Matt Grimes, Jack Rudoni, Ephron Mason-Clark, Caleb Yirenkyi, and Sidiki Cherif completing the XI.
Form
Tottenham have not won in five matches, picking up three draws and suffering two defeats in that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United, and they were beaten 2-3 by Aston Villa before that. Spurs have drawn three of those five games, suggesting a team struggling to turn performances into victories rather than one being blown away. Across the five matches, they conceded seven goals and scored just five.
Coventry have won two, drawn none, and lost three of their last five. Their most recent result was a commanding 4-1 win over Newcastle United, and they also beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 on the road. The defeats include a heavy 5-0 loss to Brighton and a 1-0 reverse against Manchester City. Coventry have scored six goals and conceded nine across that five-game stretch.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Carabao Cup in September 2024, when Tottenham won 2-1 at Coventry. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, Spurs have won four and Coventry have won none, with the ties spread across the Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup. Tottenham have been dominant in this series, winning each of the four completed matches by a margin of at least two goals, with the 2024 Carabao Cup tie the closest of the lot.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|7
|7
|0
|0
|19
|7
|+12
|21
W
W
W
W
W
|2
|7
|6
|0
|1
|11
|5
|+6
|18
W
W
L
W
W
|3
|7
|5
|1
|1
|23
|5
|+18
|16
W
W
W
W
D
|4
|7
|4
|1
|2
|17
|13
|+4
|13
W
W
L
D
L
|5
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|8
|+1
|12
W
L
W
D
W
|6
|7
|2
|4
|1
|13
|8
|+5
|10
L
D
W
D
D
|7
|7
|2
|4
|1
|9
|6
|+3
|10
D
L
D
W
D
|8
|7
|2
|4
|1
|8
|7
|+1
|10
L
D
W
D
D
|9
|7
|2
|3
|2
|8
|7
|+1
|9
L
D
L
D
D
|10
|7
|3
|0
|4
|11
|15
|-4
|9
L
W
L
W
L
|11
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|14
|-4
|8
L
L
W
L
D
|12
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|8
W
D
W
L
D
|13
|7
|1
|4
|2
|10
|10
|0
|7
D
D
D
L
D
|14
|7
|2
|1
|4
|9
|17
|-8
|7
L
W
D
L
W
|15
|7
|1
|3
|3
|9
|13
|-4
|6
W
L
L
D
D
|16
|6
|2
|0
|4
|5
|11
|-6
|6
W
W
L
L
L
|17
|7
|1
|2
|4
|7
|10
|-3
|5
W
L
D
D
L
|18
|7
|1
|2
|4
|5
|9
|-4
|5
L
L
L
W
D
|19
|7
|1
|1
|5
|6
|14
|-8
|4
L
L
L
L
D
|20
|6
|0
|3
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|3
D
L
D
D
L
In the Premier League table, Tottenham Hotspur are 20th and Coventry City are 15th. Spurs' position at the foot of the division adds urgency to this home fixture, while Coventry will be looking to build on mid-table standing with a result in north London.