How to watch Tijuana vs Atlante with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States TUDN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX - Game Week 17 20 Nov 2026 - 22:10 Estadio Caliente

Tijuana host Atlante at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana in what is a Liga MX Apertura fixture with contrasting implications for both sides.

Sebastian Abreu's Tijuana side sit 10th in the Apertura standings, occupying a mid-table position that leaves them in a tight race for a Liguilla spot. Their recent form has been inconsistent, but a 4-1 win over Santos Laguna shows they are capable of putting together a strong performance.

Atlante arrive in significantly worse shape. Miguel Herrera's side are 16th in the Apertura table and have lost four of their last five league outings, conceding freely and struggling to find any momentum.

For Tijuana, three draws in their last five matches have blunted what could have been a stronger push toward the playoff places. The 3-3 draw with Monterrey and the 1-1 result against CF América suggest a team that can compete but cannot consistently close out results.

Atlante's lone bright spot in recent weeks was a 1-0 away win at FC Juárez. Beyond that, defeats to Santos Laguna, CD Guadalajara, Atlético de San Luis and Club Universidad Nacional paint a difficult picture for Herrera's squad.

With Atlante desperate for points and Tijuana looking to consolidate their position, home advantage at Estadio Caliente could prove decisive.