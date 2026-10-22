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How to watch Thun vs Hajduk Split with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 2 22 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Arena Thun

Today's game between Thun and Hajduk Split will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Thun vs Hajduk Split today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Thun are managed by Gian-Luca Privitelli. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Hajduk Split are led by Gonzalo Garcia. No confirmed squad details or absences have been provided at this stage, and further updates are expected ahead of the fixture.

Form

Thun head into this match having won two and lost three of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Schaffhausen in the Cup, though their previous Conference League outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to FC Twente. A 4-2 loss to FC Zuerich also features in that run. Thun have scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures, a record that reflects the defensive problems they will need to address.

Hajduk Split have won four and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over NK Varazdin in the HNL, and they backed up their 2-1 Conference League victory over Ajax with a 2-1 domestic win over Dinamo Zagreb. Their only defeat in this run came against Rijeka, a 3-0 loss. Hajduk have scored six goals and conceded four across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for recent meetings between Thun and Hajduk Split. This fixture represents a rare encounter between the two clubs in European competition.

Standings

In the Conference League standings, Hajduk Split sit in 10th place while Thun are positioned 29th. Hajduk enter this fixture with a firm foothold in the competition and a place well inside the qualification positions, while Thun find themselves near the foot of the table and under real pressure to pick up points before their campaign becomes unrecoverable.