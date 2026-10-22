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Conference League
team-logoThun
Arena Thun
team-logoHajduk Split
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Thun vs Hajduk Split: Worldwide Conference League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Thun vs Hajduk Split
Thun
Hajduk Split
Conference League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Argentina

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Armenia

FAST TV

fasttv.am

Austria

Sky Sport Austria

skysportaustria.at

Bolivia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Chile

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Colombia

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Croatia

Arena Sport

t.ht.hr

Denmark

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Ecuador

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.lt

Finland

Elisa Viihde

elisaviihde.fi

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.lv

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.lt

Malaysia

beIN Sports Connect

connect-my.beinsports.com

Norway

Viaplay

viaplay.no

Peru

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Philippines

beIN SPORTS MAX

connect-ph.beinsports.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistarplus.es

Sweden

Disney+

disneyplus.com

Switzerland

Blue Sport

blueplus.ch

Thailand

beIN SPORTS MAX

connect-th.beinsports.com

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Venezuela

Disney+

disneyplus.com

How to watch Thun vs Hajduk Split with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Conference League - Game Week 2
Arena Thun

Today's game between Thun and Hajduk Split will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Thun vs Hajduk Split today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Thun vs Hajduk Split Probable lineups

Manager

  • G. Privitelli

Thun are managed by Gian-Luca Privitelli. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Hajduk Split are led by Gonzalo Garcia. No confirmed squad details or absences have been provided at this stage, and further updates are expected ahead of the fixture.

Form

THU

THU - Form

VAD
W1-2
KRI
W2-0
ZUR
L4-2
TWE
L1-0
SCH
W2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
HAS

HAS - Form

SLA
W1-0
RJK
L3-0
DZG
W2-1
AJX
W2-1
NKV
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Thun head into this match having won two and lost three of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Schaffhausen in the Cup, though their previous Conference League outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to FC Twente. A 4-2 loss to FC Zuerich also features in that run. Thun have scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures, a record that reflects the defensive problems they will need to address.

Hajduk Split have won four and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over NK Varazdin in the HNL, and they backed up their 2-1 Conference League victory over Ajax with a 2-1 domestic win over Dinamo Zagreb. Their only defeat in this run came against Rijeka, a 3-0 loss. Hajduk have scored six goals and conceded four across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for recent meetings between Thun and Hajduk Split. This fixture represents a rare encounter between the two clubs in European competition.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
2
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
110030+33
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
110042+23
W
4
AtalantaAtalantaATA
110031+23
W
5
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
110020+23
W
5
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
110020+23
W
7
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
110032+13
W
7
LuganoLuganoLUG
110032+13
W
9
MonacoMonacoASM
110021+13
W
10
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
110021+13
W
10
BrannBrannBRA
110021+13
W
10
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
110021+13
W
13
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
110010+13
W
13
GentGentGNT
110010+13
W
15
GetafeGetafeGET
10101101
D
15
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
10101101
D
15
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
10101101
D
15
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
10101101
D
19
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
10101101
D
19
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
10101101
D
19
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
10101101
D
19
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
10101101
D
23
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
100123-10
L
23
JablonecJablonecJAB
100123-10
L
25
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
100112-10
L
25
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
100112-10
L
25
AjaxAjaxAJX
100112-10
L
28
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
100112-10
L
29
AGFAGFAGF
100101-10
L
29
ThunThunTHU
100101-10
L
31
KuPSKuPSKUP
100124-20
L
32
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
100113-20
L
33
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
100102-20
L
33
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
100102-20
L
35
BragaBragaBRA
100103-30
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
100104-40
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Conference League standings, Hajduk Split sit in 10th place while Thun are positioned 29th. Hajduk enter this fixture with a firm foothold in the competition and a place well inside the qualification positions, while Thun find themselves near the foot of the table and under real pressure to pick up points before their campaign becomes unrecoverable.

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