How to watch Thionville Lusitanos vs Cannes with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 3 - Game Week 12 7 Nov 2026 - 08:45

Thionville Lusitanos host Cannes in Ligue 3, with both clubs looking to push their season in opposite directions from their current standings.

Thionville sit 12th in the table and arrive into this fixture on a difficult run. They have lost three of their last five Ligue 3 matches, and their only win across that stretch came in the Coupe de France rather than the league.

Cannes, by contrast, carry momentum into this game. Placed fifth in Ligue 3, they beat Valenciennes 2-1 in their most recent outing and have been one of the more consistent sides in the division over the past month.

For Thionville, home advantage offers some comfort, but they will need to arrest a run that has seen them concede in each of their last five matches to get anything from this game.

Cannes have shown they can grind out results, with two wins and two draws from their last five, and they will back themselves to take points on the road.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow this Ligue 3 fixture.

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