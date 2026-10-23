How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Cleveland Browns NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Tennessee Titans vs Cleveland Browns kick-off time

25 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Nissan Stadium

The Tennessee Titans host the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee), during Week 7 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 25 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (5pm GMT).

The struggling Titans (1-5), who prop up the AFC South standings, are winless in their own backyard. They take on a Browns outfit who are looking to maintain their positive momentum in a very competitive AFC North division.

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Cleveland Browns

In the US:

CBS / Paramount+ / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Tennessee Titans vs Cleveland Browns Team News

Cleveland Browns Team News

The Browns are coming off a high-stakes 32-10 victory over Baltimore but are monitoring several essential starters on both sides of the ball:

Quincy Williams (LB) : Added unexpectedly to Thursday's practice report as a non-participant (DNP) due to sudden neck soreness. If he cannot practice on Friday, his availability is in serious jeopardy. This is a massive storyline, as Williams leads the team with 23 solo tackles and 3 forced fumbles.

Grant Delpit (S) : Did not practice early in the week and remains limited while navigating the NFL's concussion protocol. His status is highly questionable.

Mason Graham (DT) & Quinshon Judkins (RB) : Providing a significant boost, both key players have returned to practice. Graham (MCL sprain) and Judkins (ankle) are trending strongly toward playing after missing Week 6.

Carson Schwesinger (LB) : Managing an ankle sprain but upgraded to limited practice. Despite a limited workload, he is expected to play through it.

DNP/Limited Trench Concerns : Defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (ankle), tackle Tytus Howard (knee), and interior linemen Elgton Jenkins (knee) and Teven Jenkins (back) have missed or had heavily capped reps this week, leaving elements of the line thin.

Tennessee Titans Team News

First-year head coach Robert Saleh's squad is tracking fewer injuries but faces a massive red flag at wide receiver:

Calvin Ridley (WR) : Handed a concerning downgrade after sitting out Thursday's session (DNP) with a hip injury. Friday's final designation will be crucial, but his availability is currently at serious risk.

Alontae Taylor (CB) : After a surprising benching last week, Taylor addressed the media, noting coach Robert Saleh wanted to give him a mental "reset" to catch his breath at corner. He is expected to be re-integrated this weekend.

Veteran Maintenance : Star running back Tony Pollard sat out Thursday's practice, but it was purely a veteran rest day. He is fully expected to start on Sunday. Backfield counterpart Tyjae Spears also returned to full health.

Dorian Mausi (LB) : The Titans designated Mausi to return from the Injured Reserve list. He has looked solid as a full practice participant and could be officially activated before kickoff.

Secondary Depth : Safeties Tony Adams (ankle) and Kevin Winston Jr. (quad) remained limited in practice but are fighting to lock in their game-day availability.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks