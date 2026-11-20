How to watch Tenerife vs Mallorca with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 15 21 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez

Tenerife host Mallorca at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez in Santa Cruz de Tenerife in a Segunda Division fixture that arrives at an emotionally charged moment for the home club.

The Tinerfeños are still grieving the death of striker Jesus de Miguel, who died on November 3 following a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a second-tier match at this same ground. The Spanish football world has rallied around the club, and Tenerife returned to winning ways last weekend with a 2-0 victory over Ceuta in their first game since the tragedy.

Alvaro Cervera's side sit 13th in the table and have found consistency difficult to come by. Three draws in their last five league outings tell that story, though the win over Ceuta showed the squad is capable of channelling its grief into results.

Mallorca arrive in seventh place under Luis Garcia and have been one of the more reliable sides in the division. Their recent Copa del Rey win over Alcoyano, added to a 2-1 league victory over Cadiz earlier this month, points to a squad with genuine promotion ambitions.

The visitors drew 3-3 with Cordoba in their most recent league outing, a result that showed both their attacking quality and a tendency to concede. Garcia will want his side to tighten up defensively on the road.

This is a fixture between two clubs with contrasting moods heading into the weekend. Tenerife carry the weight of recent events; Mallorca carry the expectation that comes with a top-half position.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Tenerife vs Mallorca.

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