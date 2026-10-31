ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

How to watch Tenerife vs FC Andorra with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 12 1 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez

Tenerife host FC Andorra at the Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, with both sides needing points for very different reasons in the Segunda Division.

Alvaro Cervera's side have drawn their last three league matches, all finishing 1-1, and have not won in their past four outings across all competitions. The goals are coming, but so are the dropped points.

FC Andorra arrive under Carles Manso having lost two of their last three Segunda Division games, conceding five goals across those defeats. A Copa del Rey win over CD Varea midweek offered brief respite, though their league form remains a concern.

Tenerife sit in the middle of the table and will want to avoid another stalemate on home soil. A win would lift them clear of the congested mid-table pack and ease the pressure that has been building through October.

Andorra are in deeper trouble. Sitting in the bottom half of the division, three points here would be a significant boost in their bid to climb away from the relegation places before the season reaches its midpoint.

For details on how to watch this fixture live, read on below.

Team news & squads