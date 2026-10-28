Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
How to watch Tampines Rovers FC vs Svay Rieng with a VPN
- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below).
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
International Coverage
Country
Broadcaster
Homepage Link
Cameroon
StarTimes App
China
Migu
Congo DR
StarTimes App
Croatia
Sportklub 3 Croatia
Estonia
Sport 2 Baltic
Ghana
Sporty TV
Guinea
StarTimes App
India
FanCode
Indonesia
Vision+
Israel
Sport 4
Japan
DAZN Japan
Kenya
Sporty TV
Latvia
Sport 2 Baltic
Lithuania
Sport 2 Baltic
Madagascar
StarTimes App
Malaysia
Astro Go
Mozambique
StarTimes App
Nigeria
StarTimes App
Pakistan
tapmad
Singapore
meWATCH
Slovenia
SportKlub 3 Slovenia
South Africa
Sporty TV
South Korea (Korea Republic)
Coupang Play
Tanzania
StarTimes App
Ukraine
Sport 2 Ukraine