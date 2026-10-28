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AFC Champions League Two
team-logoTampines Rovers FC
team-logoSvay Rieng
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Watch Tampines Rovers FC vs. Svay Rieng live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Tampines Rovers FC vs Svay Rieng
Tampines Rovers FC
Svay Rieng
AFC Champions League Two

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

IndiaFanCode

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

How to watch Tampines Rovers FC vs Svay Rieng with a VPN

  1. Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  2. Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below).
  3. Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  4. Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  5. Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

Cameroon

StarTimes App

StarTimes

China

Migu

Migu Video

Congo DR

StarTimes App

StarTimes

Croatia

Sportklub 3 Croatia

Sportklub

Estonia

Sport 2 Baltic

TV3 Sport / Baltic

Ghana

Sporty TV

Sporty TV

Guinea

StarTimes App

StarTimes

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

Vision+

Vision+

Israel

Sport 4

Sport 1 / Charlton

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Kenya

Sporty TV

Sporty TV

Latvia

Sport 2 Baltic

TV3 Sport Latvia

Lithuania

Sport 2 Baltic

TV3 Sport Lithuania

Madagascar

StarTimes App

StarTimes

Malaysia

Astro Go

Astro

Mozambique

StarTimes App

StarTimes

Nigeria

StarTimes App

StarTimes

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad

Singapore

meWATCH

meWATCH

Slovenia

SportKlub 3 Slovenia

Sportklub Slovenija

South Africa

Sporty TV

Sporty TV

South Korea (Korea Republic)

Coupang Play

Coupang Play

Tanzania

StarTimes App

StarTimes

Ukraine

Sport 2 Ukraine

Poverkhnost TV / Sport 2

Match Preview

Team news & squads


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