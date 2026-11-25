How to watch Tampines Rovers FC vs Shanghai Shenhua with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 5 26 Nov 2026 - 05:00

Tampines Rovers host Shanghai Shenhua in the AFC Champions League Two, with both sides looking to improve their Group G position. The venue has not yet been confirmed.

Tampines sit fourth in the group and arrive on a mixed run. They thrashed Hougang United 5-0 in the S.League on November 22, a result that followed a goalless draw with Geylang International.

The continental form is harder to read. Tampines lost twice to Svay Rieng, 5-1 on October 29 and 2-0 on November 5, and the defence has leaked heavily in those games.

Shenhua are third in the group but have lost their last two Champions League Two matches against Machida Zelvia, 1-0 and then 2-1. Domestically they responded with a 4-0 win over Qingdao West Coast on November 8.

The two sides have already met this season. Shenhua won 2-1 in Shanghai on September 17, so Tampines have a score to settle at home.

Here is everything you need to know about the kick-off time, broadcast details and the latest form ahead of the game.

Official broadcast information for Tampines Rovers vs Shanghai Shenhua is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.

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