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How to watch Tampines Rovers FC vs Machida Zelvia with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 08:15

Today's game between Tampines Rovers FC and Machida Zelvia will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 13:15.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tampines Rovers FC vs Machida Zelvia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Tampines Rovers have not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Machida Zelvia are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected starting XI have been provided, and that information will be added when it becomes available.

Form

Tampines Rovers have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only once in that run. Their most recent outing was a commanding 4-0 win away at Tanjong Pagar United in the S.League on October 11. Their only defeat came against Shanghai Shenhua in the AFC Champions League Two, a 2-1 loss on September 17. Across the five matches, they have scored eight goals and conceded four, and they have put together three consecutive wins heading into this fixture.

Machida Zelvia have also won four of their last five, with their sole loss a 4-2 defeat to Kashiwa Reysol in the J. League on September 20. They bounced back from that result with three straight wins, including a 1-0 victory over Kyoto Sanga FC on October 10. Their most recent five matches produced eight goals scored and five conceded, and their back-to-back wins over Kyoto Sanga across league and cup competition stand out as a consistent run of results.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Tampines Rovers and Machida Zelvia are recorded in the available data. This fixture appears to be the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

Grp. G Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Machida Zelvia MAZ 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 W 2 Shanghai Shenhua SGS 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 3 Tampines Rovers FC TAR 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L 4 Svay Rieng SVR 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L Qualification to 1/8 finals

In Group G of the AFC Champions League Two, Machida Zelvia sit top of the table while Tampines Rovers are third. That gap means Tampines need a positive result to stay in contention, while Machida have the chance to strengthen their grip on first place with a win on the road.