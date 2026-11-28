Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers kick-off time

NFL 30 Nov 2026 - 20:15 Raymond James Stadium

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida) in an all NFC South showdown, during Week 12 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Monday, November 30 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT (1.15am GMT on Tuesday, December 1).

Tampa Bay (3-7) face a must-win battle to complete a season sweep and pull within one game of the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers (5-5), who are looking to avenge a 30-point Week 7 blowout and snap a road losing streak in Tampa dating back to 2017.

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers Team News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

Secondary concerns: Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hamstring/back) missed Thursday and Friday practices, leaving Tampa Bay's defensive backfield stretched. Starting cornerback Jacob Parrish (back) returned to full practice on Friday, while rookie Ayden Garnes is in line for increased snaps if Morrison sits.

Offensive boosts: Quarterback Baker Mayfield practiced in full all week despite lingering foot and right thumb issues. Wide receiver Jalen McMillan opened his 21-day practice window from injured reserve (knee) and participated on Saturday despite being limited Friday with a minor calf issue, giving Tampa Bay a potential boost alongside Chris Godwin Jr., Emeka Egbuka, and breakout receiver Ted Hurst III. Wideout Tez Johnson missed Friday's session with an illness.

Front-seven updates: Linebacker Christian Rozeboom (finger) had his practice window opened from IR and logged full sessions. Rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter (oblique) and linebacker SirVocea Dennis (back) were limited late in the week, while defensive lineman Elijah Simmons remains in concussion protocol wearing a non-contact jersey.

Carolina Panthers Team News

Confirmed defensive absences: According to the Carolina Panthers Week 12 Injury Report, the team ruled out two starting linebackers: inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (foot, missing his fourth straight game) and outside linebacker Patrick Jones II (ankle).

Offensive stars cleared: Leading wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (foot) was removed from the final injury report and is cleared to play after returning to practice on Friday. Quarterback Bryce Young (foot) practiced in full all week, and tight end Darren Waller (knee) is good to go after logging limited sessions.

Questionable designations: Running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) and outside linebacker Thomas Incoom (calf) are listed as questionable as they remain in their IR activation windows, alongside backup tight end Feleipe Franks (wrist).

Head to Head Draw 4 0 1 NFL Carolina Panthers CAR 13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 43 FT NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 16 Carolina Panthers CAR 14 FT NFL Carolina Panthers CAR 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 20 FT NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 48 Carolina Panthers CAR 14 FT NFL Carolina Panthers CAR 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 26 FT 153 Points scored 87

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NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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