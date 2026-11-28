Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers kick-off time
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida) in an all NFC South showdown, during Week 12 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Monday, November 30 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT (1.15am GMT on Tuesday, December 1).
Tampa Bay (3-7) face a must-win battle to complete a season sweep and pull within one game of the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers (5-5), who are looking to avenge a 30-point Week 7 blowout and snap a road losing streak in Tampa dating back to 2017.
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers Team News
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News
Secondary concerns: Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hamstring/back) missed Thursday and Friday practices, leaving Tampa Bay's defensive backfield stretched. Starting cornerback Jacob Parrish (back) returned to full practice on Friday, while rookie Ayden Garnes is in line for increased snaps if Morrison sits.
Offensive boosts: Quarterback Baker Mayfield practiced in full all week despite lingering foot and right thumb issues. Wide receiver Jalen McMillan opened his 21-day practice window from injured reserve (knee) and participated on Saturday despite being limited Friday with a minor calf issue, giving Tampa Bay a potential boost alongside Chris Godwin Jr., Emeka Egbuka, and breakout receiver Ted Hurst III. Wideout Tez Johnson missed Friday's session with an illness.
Front-seven updates: Linebacker Christian Rozeboom (finger) had his practice window opened from IR and logged full sessions. Rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter (oblique) and linebacker SirVocea Dennis (back) were limited late in the week, while defensive lineman Elijah Simmons remains in concussion protocol wearing a non-contact jersey.
Carolina Panthers Team News
Confirmed defensive absences: According to the Carolina Panthers Week 12 Injury Report, the team ruled out two starting linebackers: inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (foot, missing his fourth straight game) and outside linebacker Patrick Jones II (ankle).
Offensive stars cleared: Leading wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (foot) was removed from the final injury report and is cleared to play after returning to practice on Friday. Quarterback Bryce Young (foot) practiced in full all week, and tight end Darren Waller (knee) is good to go after logging limited sessions.
Questionable designations: Running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) and outside linebacker Thomas Incoom (calf) are listed as questionable as they remain in their IR activation windows, alongside backup tight end Feleipe Franks (wrist).
TB - Form
- Points scored
- 123
CAR - Form
- Points scored
- 108
Head to Head
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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets
NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders
AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings
AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans
NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers
NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks