How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons NFL game LIVE: Baker Mayfield set to clash with former coach Kevin Stefanski! Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons kick-off time

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida) in an all-NFC South clash, during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).

Like all teams in the NFC South, the Bucs (2-5) and the Falcons (3-4) hold negative records, but they will both be looking to build on Week 7 victories. Tampa Bay thumped Carolina 43-13, while Atlanta ended San Francisco's unbeaten run, winning 29-20 at home.

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

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Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Team News

Both squads are heavily hit by the injury bug but will be buoyed by their statement Week 7 wins.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

The Buccaneers' biggest boost comes on the defensive side of the ball, though they are dealing with a lingering locker room flu bug.

Antoine Winfield Jr. (S) : Gearing up to return. After missing three games with a fractured rib, the All-Pro safety was a full participant in practice on Thursday and is expected to anchor the secondary against a loaded Falcons passing game.

: Gearing up to return. After missing three games with a fractured rib, the All-Pro safety was a full participant in practice on Thursday and is expected to anchor the secondary against a loaded Falcons passing game. Baker Mayfield (QB) : Full go. Mayfield successfully returned last week from a dislocated thumb, throwing just 11 passes in a run-heavy blowout victory. He has no limitations heading into Sunday.

: Full go. Mayfield successfully returned last week from a dislocated thumb, throwing just 11 passes in a run-heavy blowout victory. He has no limitations heading into Sunday. Emeka Egbuka (WR) : Questionable. Egbuka missed last week with a concussion/foot injury. He has logged consecutive limited practice sessions, leaving his status up in the air.

: Questionable. Egbuka missed last week with a concussion/foot injury. He has logged consecutive limited practice sessions, leaving his status up in the air. Luke Goedeke (T) : Likely OUT. The starting right tackle remained sidelined for a second straight day on Thursday with a calf injury. Expect rookie Benjamin Chukwuma to continue deputising after paving the way for 258 rushing yards last week.

: Likely OUT. The starting right tackle remained sidelined for a second straight day on Thursday with a calf injury. Expect rookie Benjamin Chukwuma to continue deputising after paving the way for 258 rushing yards last week. Illness Upgrades : Star rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter and pass-rusher Yaya Diaby (who logged 3 sacks last week) both recovered from a nasty flu bug to participate fully on Thursday.

: Star rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter and pass-rusher Yaya Diaby (who logged 3 sacks last week) both recovered from a nasty flu bug to participate fully on Thursday. Kenny Gainwell (RB): Limited. Improved to limited participation on Thursday after battling a hip injury, adding depth to a surging backfield.

Atlanta Falcons Team News

The Falcons possess a highly potent offense under Michael Penix Jr. but enter Week 8 with a massive, 16-player deep injury report, predominantly plaguing their defensive secondary.

Brian Robinson Jr. (RB) : Likely OUT. Robinson was the lone Falcon to completely miss practice on Thursday as he continues to nursing a hamstring injury. His likely absence sets up a massive workload for league-leading rusher Bijan Robinson, with Khalil Herbert rotating in.

: Likely OUT. Robinson was the lone Falcon to completely miss practice on Thursday as he continues to nursing a hamstring injury. His likely absence sets up a massive workload for league-leading rusher Bijan Robinson, with Khalil Herbert rotating in. Defensive Reinforcements : Linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) both returned to practice on Thursday in a limited capacity after missing last week's win.

: Linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) both returned to practice on Thursday in a limited capacity after missing last week's win. Secondary Groin Concerns : Star cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and C.J. Henderson were both sudden mid-week additions to Thursday's injury report, logging limited sessions with groin injuries. Defensive back Avieon Terrell is also limited with a hamstring issue.

: Star cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and C.J. Henderson were both sudden mid-week additions to Thursday's injury report, logging limited sessions with groin injuries. Defensive back Avieon Terrell is also limited with a hamstring issue. Other Limited Key Pieces: Edge rushers Samson Ebukam (hamstring) and Za'Darius Smith (rest), right tackle Jawaan Taylor (hamstring), and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder) remain limited.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB Form Atlanta Falcons ATL TB TB ATL ATL All Games All Games Carolina Panthers CAR 13 43 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB W Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 19 26 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT L Dallas Cowboys DAL 16 24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB W Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 14 17 Green Bay Packers GB L Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 16 23 Minnesota Vikings MIN L Matches played 5 Points scored 116 All Games All Games Atlanta Falcons ATL 29 20 San Francisco 49ers SF W Atlanta Falcons ATL 23 31 Chicago Bears CHI L Atlanta Falcons ATL 23 30 Baltimore Ravens BAL L New Orleans Saints NO 24 45 Atlanta Falcons ATL W Green Bay Packers GB 14 35 Atlanta Falcons ATL W Matches played 5 Points scored 155

Head to Head Draw 2 0 3 NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 28 Atlanta Falcons ATL 29 FT NFL Atlanta Falcons ATL 20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 23 FT NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 26 Atlanta Falcons ATL 31 FT NFL Atlanta Falcons ATL 36 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 30 FT NFL Atlanta Falcons ATL 25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 29 FT 136 Points scored 141

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

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NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks