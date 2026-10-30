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NFL
Tampa Bay BuccaneersTampa Bay Buccaneers
Raymond James Stadium
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How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons NFL game LIVE: Baker Mayfield set to clash with former coach Kevin Stefanski! Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons
NFL

How to watch the NFL match between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons, as well as kick-off time and team news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons kick-off time

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida) in an all-NFC South clash, during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 1pm ET / 10am PT (6pm GMT).

Like all teams in the NFC South, the Bucs (2-5) and the Falcons (3-4) hold negative records, but they will both be looking to build on Week 7 victories. Tampa Bay thumped Carolina 43-13, while Atlanta ended San Francisco's unbeaten run, winning 29-20 at home.

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons

In the US:

Fox / Fox One / Fubo

In the UK:

DAZN Game Pass

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Team News

Both squads are heavily hit by the injury bug but will be buoyed by their statement Week 7 wins.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

The Buccaneers' biggest boost comes on the defensive side of the ball, though they are dealing with a lingering locker room flu bug.

  • Antoine Winfield Jr. (S): Gearing up to return. After missing three games with a fractured rib, the All-Pro safety was a full participant in practice on Thursday and is expected to anchor the secondary against a loaded Falcons passing game.
  • Baker Mayfield (QB): Full go. Mayfield successfully returned last week from a dislocated thumb, throwing just 11 passes in a run-heavy blowout victory. He has no limitations heading into Sunday.
  • Emeka Egbuka (WR): Questionable. Egbuka missed last week with a concussion/foot injury. He has logged consecutive limited practice sessions, leaving his status up in the air.
  • Luke Goedeke (T): Likely OUT. The starting right tackle remained sidelined for a second straight day on Thursday with a calf injury. Expect rookie Benjamin Chukwuma to continue deputising after paving the way for 258 rushing yards last week.
  • Illness Upgrades: Star rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter and pass-rusher Yaya Diaby (who logged 3 sacks last week) both recovered from a nasty flu bug to participate fully on Thursday.
  • Kenny Gainwell (RB): Limited. Improved to limited participation on Thursday after battling a hip injury, adding depth to a surging backfield.

Atlanta Falcons Team News

The Falcons possess a highly potent offense under Michael Penix Jr. but enter Week 8 with a massive, 16-player deep injury report, predominantly plaguing their defensive secondary.

  • Brian Robinson Jr. (RB): Likely OUT. Robinson was the lone Falcon to completely miss practice on Thursday as he continues to nursing a hamstring injury. His likely absence sets up a massive workload for league-leading rusher Bijan Robinson, with Khalil Herbert rotating in.
  • Defensive Reinforcements: Linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) both returned to practice on Thursday in a limited capacity after missing last week's win.
  • Secondary Groin Concerns: Star cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and C.J. Henderson were both sudden mid-week additions to Thursday's injury report, logging limited sessions with groin injuries. Defensive back Avieon Terrell is also limited with a hamstring issue.
  • Other Limited Key Pieces: Edge rushers Samson Ebukam (hamstring) and Za'Darius Smith (rest), right tackle Jawaan Taylor (hamstring), and wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder) remain limited.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB

Form

Atlanta Falcons
ATL

All Games

Carolina Panthers
CAR
13
43
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
W
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
19
26
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
L
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
16
24
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
W
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
14
17
Green Bay Packers
GB
L
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
16
23
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
L
Matches played5
Points scored116

All Games

Atlanta Falcons
ATL
29
20
San Francisco 49ers
SF
W
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
23
31
Chicago Bears
CHI
L
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
23
30
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
L
New Orleans Saints
NO
24
45
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
W
Green Bay Packers
GB
14
35
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
W
Matches played5
Points scored155

Head to Head

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Draw
Atlanta Falcons
2
0
3
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers badge
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
28
Atlanta Falcons badge
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
29
FT
NFL
Atlanta Falcons badge
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers badge
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
23
FT
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers badge
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
26
Atlanta Falcons badge
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
31
FT
NFL
Atlanta Falcons badge
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
36
Tampa Bay Buccaneers badge
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
30
FT
NFL
Atlanta Falcons badge
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
25
Tampa Bay Buccaneers badge
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
29
FT
136Points scored141

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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