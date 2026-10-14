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How to watch Tai Po vs Lion City Sailors FC with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 06:00

Today's game between Tai Po and Lion City Sailors FC will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 11:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tai Po vs Lion City Sailors FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Tai Po have no confirmed team news available at this stage. No coach, injuries, or suspensions have been listed, and lineup information will be added closer to kick-off.

Lion City Sailors FC are similarly without confirmed squad updates at this time. No absences or probable lineup details have been provided, and further information is expected to be released ahead of the match.

Form

Tai Po head into this fixture with a recent record of one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Kowloon City in the Hong Kong Division. Before that, they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Adelaide United in the AFC Champions League Two and a 1-2 loss to Hong Kong FC. Their two wins in this run came against Rangers, 3-2, and Eastern Sports Club, 4-1. Across those five matches, Tai Po scored nine goals and conceded nine.

Lion City Sailors arrive with two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five outings. They beat Young Lions 6-1 in their most recent match and drew 1-1 with BG Pathum United in the AFC Champions League Two. They also drew 2-2 with Hougang United FC before back-to-back defeats against Tampines Rovers FC, 3-2, and FC Jurong, 0-2. The Sailors scored eleven goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available between Tai Po and Lion City Sailors FC from recent meetings. This fixture therefore offers no prior results to draw upon from the provided records.

Standings

Grp. F Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Adelaide United AUN 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 W 2 BG Pathum United BGP 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 3 Lion City Sailors FC LCS 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 4 Tai Po WFT 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0 L Qualification to 1/8 finals

In Group F of the AFC Champions League Two, Tai Po sit fourth while Lion City Sailors FC are third. Both clubs are in the lower half of the group, meaning a win here would be significant for either side's hopes of progressing.