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AFC Champions League Two
team-logoTai Po
team-logoLion City Sailors FC
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Tai Po vs Lion City Sailors FC: Worldwide AFC Champions League Two broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Tai Po vs Lion City Sailors FC
Tai Po
Lion City Sailors FC
AFC Champions League Two

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Bangladesh

tapmad

tapmad.com

Bhutan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Bulgaria

Nova Sport Bulgaria

play.nova.bg

East Timor

Vision+

visionplus.id

Estonia

TV3 Sport Estonia (Sport 2 Baltic)

tv3.ee

Finland

VeikkausTV

veikkaus.fi

Hong Kong

HOY TV

hoy.tv

Indonesia

Vision+

visionplus.id

Japan

DAZN Japan

dazn.com/ja-JP

Laos

BG Sports

youtube.com/@BGSportsOfficial

Latvia

TV3 Sport Latvia (Sport 2 Baltic)

tv3.lv

Lithuania

TV3 Sport Lithuania (Sport 2 Baltic)

tv3.lt

Macau

TDM Desporto

tdm.com.mo

Nepal

tapmad

tapmad.com

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad.com

Papua New Guinea

Vision+

visionplus.id

Slovenia

Sportklub Slovenia

sportklub.n1info.si

Sri Lanka

tapmad

tapmad.com

Thailand

BG Sports

youtube.com/@BGSportsOfficial

Turkey

Spor Smart 2

dsmart.com.tr

Ukraine

Sport 2 Ukraine

poverkhnost.tv

Vietnam

TV 360

tv360.vn

How to watch Tai Po vs Lion City Sailors FC with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Tai Po and Lion City Sailors FC will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 11:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tai Po vs Lion City Sailors FC today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Tai Po have no confirmed team news available at this stage. No coach, injuries, or suspensions have been listed, and lineup information will be added closer to kick-off.

Lion City Sailors FC are similarly without confirmed squad updates at this time. No absences or probable lineup details have been provided, and further information is expected to be released ahead of the match.

Form

WFT

WFT - Form

EAS
W4-1
BCR
W3-2
HKF
L1-2
AUN
L3-0
KCI
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
LCS

LCS - Form

JUR
L0-2
TAR
L3-2
HOU
D2-2
BGP
D1-1
YOL
W6-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Tai Po head into this fixture with a recent record of one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Kowloon City in the Hong Kong Division. Before that, they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Adelaide United in the AFC Champions League Two and a 1-2 loss to Hong Kong FC. Their two wins in this run came against Rangers, 3-2, and Eastern Sports Club, 4-1. Across those five matches, Tai Po scored nine goals and conceded nine.

Lion City Sailors arrive with two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five outings. They beat Young Lions 6-1 in their most recent match and drew 1-1 with BG Pathum United in the AFC Champions League Two. They also drew 2-2 with Hougang United FC before back-to-back defeats against Tampines Rovers FC, 3-2, and FC Jurong, 0-2. The Sailors scored eleven goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available between Tai Po and Lion City Sailors FC from recent meetings. This fixture therefore offers no prior results to draw upon from the provided records.

Standings

Grp. F

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide UnitedAUN
110030+33
W
2
BG Pathum UnitedBG Pathum UnitedBGP
10101101
D
3
Lion City Sailors FCLion City Sailors FCLCS
10101101
D
4
Tai PoTai PoWFT
100103-30
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In Group F of the AFC Champions League Two, Tai Po sit fourth while Lion City Sailors FC are third. Both clubs are in the lower half of the group, meaning a win here would be significant for either side's hopes of progressing.

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