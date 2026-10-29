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AFC Champions League Two
team-logoTai Po
team-logoBG Pathum United
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Watch Tai Po vs. BG Pathum United live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Tai Po vs BG Pathum United
Tai Po
BG Pathum United
AFC Champions League Two
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International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Afghanistan

FanCode

FanCode

Bangladesh

FanCode / tapmad

tapmad

Bhutan

FanCode / tapmad

tapmad

China

Migu

Migu Video

Croatia

Sportklub 3 Croatia / MAXtv To Go

Sportklub

Estonia

Sport 1 Baltic

Sport 1

Hong Kong

HOY TV / M Plus Live

HOY TV

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

Vision+

Vision+

Korea Republic

Coupang Play

Coupang Play

Laos

BG Sports

TrueID / BG Sports

Latvia

Sport 1 Baltic

Sport 1

Lithuania

Sport 1 Baltic

Sport 1

Macau

Macau Cable TV 35 Sports / M Plus Live

Macau Cable TV

Maldives

FanCode

FanCode

Nepal

FanCode / tapmad

tapmad

Pakistan

FanCode / tapmad

tapmad

Papua New Guinea

Vision+

Vision+

Singapore

meWATCH

meWATCH

Sri Lanka

FanCode / tapmad

tapmad

Thailand

BG Sports

TrueID / BG Sports

Timor-Leste

Vision+

Vision+

Ukraine

Sport 1 Ukraine

[suspicious link removed]

United States

Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo / YouTube

Paramount+

Vietnam

TV 360

TV 360

Match Preview

Tai Po and BG Pathum United meet in Group F of the AFC Champions League Two, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in a tight table.

The Hong Kong outfit have found continental football a difficult step up. Two defeats in their AFC Champions League Two outings so far have left them scrapping to stay relevant in the group, and they will need a result here to keep their hopes alive.

BG Pathum United arrive from Thailand carrying their own inconsistencies. A loss to Adelaide United in their most recent continental fixture has complicated their path, and they cannot afford to drop further points if they want to control their own destiny in the group.

Tai Po showed some domestic resilience with a 4-2 win over Southern District RSA in the Hong Kong First Division, but translating that form into the demands of AFC competition has proven a different challenge entirely.

Pathum have been grinding results in the Thai League, picking up a win and a draw in their last two domestic outings, though clean sheets have been hard to come by across the squad's recent run of fixtures.

With both teams sitting in the lower half of Group F standings, this match carries real weight for their respective ambitions in the competition. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

Team news & squads


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