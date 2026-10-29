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Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Tai Po vs BG Pathum United with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check our our international coverage table below). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights. Sign in & find stream . Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match !

International Coverage

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 3 29 Oct 2026 - 08:15

Tai Po and BG Pathum United meet in Group F of the AFC Champions League Two, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in a tight table.

The Hong Kong outfit have found continental football a difficult step up. Two defeats in their AFC Champions League Two outings so far have left them scrapping to stay relevant in the group, and they will need a result here to keep their hopes alive.

BG Pathum United arrive from Thailand carrying their own inconsistencies. A loss to Adelaide United in their most recent continental fixture has complicated their path, and they cannot afford to drop further points if they want to control their own destiny in the group.

Tai Po showed some domestic resilience with a 4-2 win over Southern District RSA in the Hong Kong First Division, but translating that form into the demands of AFC competition has proven a different challenge entirely.

Pathum have been grinding results in the Thai League, picking up a win and a draw in their last two domestic outings, though clean sheets have been hard to come by across the squad's recent run of fixtures.

With both teams sitting in the lower half of Group F standings, this match carries real weight for their respective ambitions in the competition. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

Team news & squads



