How to watch Tai Po vs Adelaide United with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 5 26 Nov 2026 - 07:15

Tai Po host Adelaide United in the AFC Champions League Two, with Group F positions on the line for two sides who have struggled in the competition.

The Hong Kong club sit fourth in the group and arrive after a 2-1 defeat to Kitchee in the 1. Division on November 21. That loss followed a 3-1 away win over Eastern District earlier in the month.

Tai Po's continental form has been rough. They lost 4-1 and 0-3 to BG Pathum United across their last two Champions League Two outings, so a home result matters.

Adelaide United are third in Group F but come in short on confidence. The Australian side lost 4-2 to Western Sydney Wanderers in the A-League Men on November 20.

Their recent continental results have been tough as well. Adelaide were beaten 5-0 by Lion City Sailors on November 5 and 2-0 by the same opponents on October 29.

The visitors did beat Tai Po 3-0 when the sides met in September, which adds a layer of intrigue to the rematch.

Here is everything you need to know about the match, from kick-off time to team news and form.

Team news & squads