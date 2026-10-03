How to watch Switzerland vs Slovenia with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 3 3 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Swissporarena

Today's game between Switzerland and Slovenia will kick off at 3 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Switzerland vs Slovenia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Switzerland are managed by Murat Yakin, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Slovenia head coach Boštan Cesar prepares his squad for the trip to Luzern, with no confirmed injury or suspension data available at this stage. Updates will be added as they emerge ahead of the match.

Form

Switzerland have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Argentina in the World Cup quarter-final. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Nations League win over Scotland, and they also beat North Macedonia 3-0 in their group opener. Across those five matches, Switzerland scored 14 goals and conceded four, including four consecutive wins before the Argentina loss.

Slovenia have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Nations League victory over North Macedonia, and before that they drew 0-0 with Scotland in the group opener. Their five-match run also includes a 2-1 friendly defeat to Croatia and a 1-1 draw with Cyprus, with Slovenia scoring six goals and conceding four across those fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0, a World Cup qualifying draw played in Slovenia in October 2025. Before that, Switzerland beat Slovenia 3-0 at home in September 2025 in the same qualifying campaign. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Switzerland hold three wins to Slovenia's one, with one draw.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Switzerland SUI 2 2 0 0 6 0 +6 6 W W 2 Slovenia SVN 2 1 1 0 2 0 +2 4 W D 3 Scotland SCO 2 0 1 1 0 3 -3 1 L D 4 North Macedonia MKD 2 0 0 2 0 5 -5 0 L L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Switzerland lead UEFA Nations League B Group 1, with Slovenia in second place. The two sides meet as the top two in the group, meaning this fixture will have a direct bearing on who controls the race for promotion to Nations League A.