International Coverage

How to watch Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Grp. B Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina will kick-off at 18 Jun 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin names a strong projected XI with Gregor Kobel in goal behind a back three of Denis Zakaria, Manuel Akanji, and Nico Elvedi. Remo Freuler and Granit Xhaka anchor the midfield, with Michel Aebischer operating in a more advanced role. Ricardo Rodriguez and Ruben Vargas provide width, while Dan Ndoye and Breel Embolo lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently confirmed for the Swiss squad, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Bosnia and Herzegovina manager Sergej Barbarez is expected to set up with Nikola Vasilj in goal, protected by a back four of Sead Kolasinac, Nikola Katic, Tarik Muharemovic, and Amar Dedic. Benjamin Tahirovic and Ivan Basic form the midfield base, with Amar Memic and Esmir Bajraktarevic providing creativity. Jovo Lukic and Ermedin Demirovic lead the line. No injuries or suspensions are confirmed for Bosnia and Herzegovina at this stage, and further updates will follow as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Switzerland go into this match having won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five games, scoring seven goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Qatar on June 13, while their best result in the sequence was a convincing 4-1 victory over Jordan on May 31. A 4-3 defeat to Germany in March highlighted some defensive vulnerability, though the Swiss have shown they can produce when the game is open.

Bosnia and Herzegovina have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches, scoring four goals and conceding four. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Canada on June 12. Their only win in the run came against Italy in World Cup qualification back in March, and they also claimed a qualifying victory over Wales on the same matchday. Bosnia have not lost in their last four outings, a run that reflects their stubborn defensive organisation.

Head-to-Head Record

SUI Last match BIH 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Switzerland 0 - 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

The head-to-head record between these two sides is limited, with just one previous meeting on record. Switzerland hosted Bosnia and Herzegovina in a friendly in March 2016, with Bosnia winning 2-0. That result makes Thursday's World Cup group stage encounter only the second meeting between the nations in recent history.

Standings

In Group B of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Switzerland currently sit first and Bosnia and Herzegovina are fourth.