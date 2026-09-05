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Championship
team-logoSwansea City
Swansea.com Stadium
team-logoWrexham
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Swansea City vs Wrexham: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Swansea City vs Wrexham
Swansea City
Wrexham
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch Swansea City vs Wrexham with a VPN

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Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Championship - Game Week 5
Swansea.com Stadium

Today's game between Swansea City and Wrexham will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Swansea City vs Wrexham today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Swansea City vs Wrexham Probable lineups

Swansea City crest
Swansea City
SWA
Formation
Wrexham crest
Wrexham
WRE
Wrexham crest
Wrexham
WRE

Manager

  • V. Matos

Swansea City are managed by Vitor Matos, though no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. The club has not confirmed a probable starting lineup at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Phil Parkinson takes charge of Wrexham, but team news from the away camp is similarly sparse, with no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or projected XI available at this time. Both squads will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

SWA

SWA - Form

BIR
L0-1
STK
W1-2
SHU
D0-0
DER
W0-3
WAT
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
WRE

WRE - Form

MID
L1-0
CAC
D1-1
WAT
D1-1
BIR
L1-2
MIL
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Swansea City head into this fixture in strong form, recording three wins and one draw from their last four Championship matches. Their most recent outing produced a 2-0 victory over Watford on September 1, following a 3-0 away win at Derby County three days earlier. Swansea also beat Stoke City 2-1 in August and drew 0-0 with Sheffield United, with their only defeat in the run coming against Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup. Across their last five matches, Swansea have scored eight goals and conceded just one in league action.

Wraxham's recent record makes for difficult reading. Phil Parkinson's side have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Championship defeat at Millwall on September 2, and they were beaten 2-1 at home by Birmingham City before that. Wrexham drew 1-1 with both Watford and Cardiff City in August, with their only defeat outside of league action coming in a 1-0 Carabao Cup loss to Middlesbrough. The Red Dragons have scored six goals and conceded seven across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Swansea CityDrawWrexham
1
1
3
Championship
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
2
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
0
FT
Championship
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
2
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
1
FT
League Two
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
0
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
0
FT
League Two
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
4
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
0
FT
League One
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
0
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
1
FT
2Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 13, 2026, when Wrexham beat Swansea City 2-0 at home in a Championship fixture. Before that, Swansea won 2-1 at the Swansea.com Stadium in December 2025, also in the Championship. The head-to-head record across the five most recent meetings shows one win apiece in the Championship era, with the earlier clashes — stretching back to League Two and League One fixtures in the early 2000s — producing two Wrexham wins and one draw.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
431071+610
W
W
D
W
2
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
431073+410
W
W
D
W
3
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
431063+310
D
W
W
W
4
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
4211118+37
L
W
W
D
5
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
421175+27
D
W
L
W
6
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
421176+17
W
W
D
L
7
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
421176+17
D
L
W
W
8
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
413054+16
D
W
D
D
9
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
413054+16
W
D
D
D
10
MillwallMillwallMIL
420268-26
L
L
W
W
11
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
412164+25
W
L
D
D
12
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
412187+15
W
D
L
D
13
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
41215505
D
L
W
D
14
WatfordWatfordWAT
412145-15
L
D
D
W
15
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
411245-14
L
L
D
W
16
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
411257-24
W
L
D
L
17
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
411235-24
D
W
L
L
18
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
4211105+53
D
W
W
L
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
403167-13
L
D
D
D
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
410357-23
L
W
L
L
21
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
410358-33
L
L
W
L
22
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
410349-53
W
L
L
L
23
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
4022510-52
D
L
L
D
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
400439-60
L
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Swansea City sit top of the division heading into this fixture, while Wrexham are placed 11th.

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