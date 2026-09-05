How to watch Swansea City vs Wrexham with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 5 5 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Swansea.com Stadium

Today's game between Swansea City and Wrexham will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Swansea City vs Wrexham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Swansea City are managed by Vitor Matos, though no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. The club has not confirmed a probable starting lineup at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Phil Parkinson takes charge of Wrexham, but team news from the away camp is similarly sparse, with no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or projected XI available at this time. Both squads will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

Swansea City head into this fixture in strong form, recording three wins and one draw from their last four Championship matches. Their most recent outing produced a 2-0 victory over Watford on September 1, following a 3-0 away win at Derby County three days earlier. Swansea also beat Stoke City 2-1 in August and drew 0-0 with Sheffield United, with their only defeat in the run coming against Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup. Across their last five matches, Swansea have scored eight goals and conceded just one in league action.

Wraxham's recent record makes for difficult reading. Phil Parkinson's side have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Championship defeat at Millwall on September 2, and they were beaten 2-1 at home by Birmingham City before that. Wrexham drew 1-1 with both Watford and Cardiff City in August, with their only defeat outside of league action coming in a 1-0 Carabao Cup loss to Middlesbrough. The Red Dragons have scored six goals and conceded seven across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 13, 2026, when Wrexham beat Swansea City 2-0 at home in a Championship fixture. Before that, Swansea won 2-1 at the Swansea.com Stadium in December 2025, also in the Championship. The head-to-head record across the five most recent meetings shows one win apiece in the Championship era, with the earlier clashes — stretching back to League Two and League One fixtures in the early 2000s — producing two Wrexham wins and one draw.

Standings

In the Championship table, Swansea City sit top of the division heading into this fixture, while Wrexham are placed 11th.