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Championship
team-logoSwansea City
Swansea.com Stadium
team-logoWest Ham United
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Swansea City vs West Ham United: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Swansea City vs West Ham United
Swansea City
West Ham United
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+

Disney+

Australia

Paramount+ / Stan Sport

Paramount+

Bolivia

Disney+

Disney+

Brazil

ESPN Brazil

ESPN Brazil

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chad

Canal+

Canal+

China

Migu

Migu Video

Colombia

Disney+

Disney+

Democratic Republic of the Congo

DStv

DStv

Egypt

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Ethiopia

SuperSport

SuperSport

France

beIN Sports France

beIN Sports France

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

Kazakhstan

Setanta Sports

Setanta Sports

Mexico

ESPN Mexico

ESPN Mexico

Mongolia

Premier Sports

Premier Sports Network

Niger

SuperSport

SuperSport

Peru

Disney+

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

South Africa

SuperSport

SuperSport

Sudan

beIN Sports

beIN Sports

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Swansea City vs West Ham United with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 11
Swansea.com Stadium

Today's game between Swansea City and West Ham United will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Swansea City vs West Ham United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Swansea City vs West Ham United Probable lineups

Manager

  • V. Matos

Swansea City are managed by Vitor Matos, who has guided the club to the top of the Championship table. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently available for the home side, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

West Ham United head coach Nuno Espirito Santo will name his squad for the trip to South Wales. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away side at this stage, with further updates expected ahead of the match.

Form

SWA

SWA - Form

SOU
L3-1
BUR
W3-1
LIN
W1-2
NOR
W2-1
MIL
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
WHU

WHU - Form

WRE
W6-0
FUL
L2-3
MIL
D2-2
QPR
D1-1
LIN
W0-6
Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Swansea City have won four and lost one of their last five Championship matches, with their only defeat coming against Southampton. Matos's side beat Millwall 1-0 in their most recent outing and have also accounted for Norwich City, Lincoln City, and Burnley during that run, conceding just six goals across those five games.

West Ham have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent Championship result was a 6-0 win over Lincoln City, while they drew 1-1 with Queens Park Rangers in the fixture before that. The Hammers' only defeat in this run came in the Carabao Cup, losing 3-2 to Fulham, and they beat Wrexham 6-0 earlier in the sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Swansea CityDrawWest Ham United
2
0
3
Premier League
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
4
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
1
FT
Premier League
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
1
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
0
FT
Premier League
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
1
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
0
FT
Premier League
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
1
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
4
FT
Premier League
West Ham United badge
West Ham United
WHU
1
Swansea City badge
Swansea City
SWA
4
FT
9Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between Swansea City and West Ham United came in the Premier League on 3 March 2018, when Swansea won 4-1 at home. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, West Ham hold the stronger overall record, winning three times to Swansea's two, with the sides sharing 16 goals across those matches.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
10721167+923
W
W
W
W
L
2
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
106312014+621
W
W
D
D
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
105412912+1719
W
D
D
W
W
4
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
104511711+617
W
W
D
W
L
5
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
10451159+617
W
D
D
D
D
6
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
105231815+317
W
L
L
W
W
7
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
105231210+217
W
L
L
D
W
8
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
106222110+1116
W
W
L
W
W
9
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
105141716+116
L
W
W
W
D
10
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
104331513+215
W
W
D
W
L
11
MillwallMillwallMIL
104241616014
L
W
D
D
L
12
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
104241214-214
L
D
W
L
L
13
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
103521013-314
D
D
L
D
D
14
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
104151518-313
W
L
W
W
L
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
103341414012
L
W
L
L
W
16
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
93241213-111
W
L
D
D
W
17
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
102531115-411
L
D
W
L
D
18
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
10325717-1011
L
L
L
W
W
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
102441615+110
W
L
W
L
D
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
103071720-39
L
L
L
L
W
21
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
111551621-58
L
D
W
D
L
22
WatfordWatfordWAT
10226819-118
L
L
L
L
W
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
10136919-106
L
D
D
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
10118820-124
L
L
D
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

Swansea City sit top of the Championship, placing them among the automatic promotion favourites, while West Ham are third — close enough to the summit that a win here would tighten the race at the top of the table considerably.

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