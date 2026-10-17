International Coverage

How to watch Swansea City vs West Ham United with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 11 17 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Swansea.com Stadium

Today's game between Swansea City and West Ham United will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Swansea City vs West Ham United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Swansea City are managed by Vitor Matos, who has guided the club to the top of the Championship table. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently available for the home side, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

West Ham United head coach Nuno Espirito Santo will name his squad for the trip to South Wales. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away side at this stage, with further updates expected ahead of the match.

Form

Swansea City have won four and lost one of their last five Championship matches, with their only defeat coming against Southampton. Matos's side beat Millwall 1-0 in their most recent outing and have also accounted for Norwich City, Lincoln City, and Burnley during that run, conceding just six goals across those five games.

West Ham have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent Championship result was a 6-0 win over Lincoln City, while they drew 1-1 with Queens Park Rangers in the fixture before that. The Hammers' only defeat in this run came in the Carabao Cup, losing 3-2 to Fulham, and they beat Wrexham 6-0 earlier in the sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between Swansea City and West Ham United came in the Premier League on 3 March 2018, when Swansea won 4-1 at home. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, West Ham hold the stronger overall record, winning three times to Swansea's two, with the sides sharing 16 goals across those matches.

Standings

Swansea City sit top of the Championship, placing them among the automatic promotion favourites, while West Ham are third — close enough to the summit that a win here would tighten the race at the top of the table considerably.