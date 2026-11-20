How to watch Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 16 21 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Swansea.com Stadium

Swansea City host West Bromwich Albion at the Swansea.com Stadium in a Championship fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

The Swans arrive at this game in difficult form, having won just one of their last five league matches. A 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City on November 7 was their most recent outing, and Swansea have conceded nine goals across those five games, pointing to defensive frailties that West Brom will be keen to exploit.

The situation off the pitch has added further uncertainty. Head coach Vitor Matos has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, and the club faces an anxious wait over his future heading into this fixture.

West Brom, by contrast, arrive in strong shape. The Baggies have gone unbeaten across their last five Championship games, picking up three wins and two draws. A 3-0 victory over Millwall last time out underlined their momentum, and they have conceded just five goals during that run.

Managed by James Morrison, West Brom currently sit fifth in the Championship table, one place above Swansea in sixth, though the gap in form between the two sides has been stark in recent weeks.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds context. West Brom won 3-2 at The Hawthorns in November 2025, but Swansea responded with a 1-0 home win on New Year's Day 2026, suggesting neither side holds a commanding psychological edge on their own turf.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion.

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