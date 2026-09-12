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How to watch Swansea City vs Burnley with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 7 12 Sept 2026 - 10:00 Swansea.com Stadium

Today's game between Swansea City and Burnley will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Swansea City vs Burnley today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Swansea City are managed by Vitor Matos for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Burnley head coach Nicky Hayen also has no confirmed absences listed at this stage. Updates on the Clarets' squad availability will be added as they are announced.

Form

Swansea City head into this fixture with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Championship defeat to Southampton on September 8, which ended a strong run that included a 2-0 win over Watford and a 3-0 away victory at Derby County. The Swans drew 0-0 with both Wrexham and Sheffield United during that spell.

Burnley have taken one point from their last five matches across all competitions, with no wins, one draw, and three defeats in Championship action alongside a Carabao Cup exit on penalties to Bradford City. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Wrexham on September 8, following a 2-1 defeat to Bristol City three days earlier. The Clarets scored just four goals while conceding ten across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 15, 2025, when Burnley won 2-0 at the Swansea.com Stadium in the Championship. Across the last five recorded meetings, Burnley hold the stronger record with three wins to Swansea's one, including a 4-0 victory at Turf Moor in October 2022 and a 1-0 home win in November 2024. Swansea's sole victory in the dataset came in a 1-0 Premier League win in February 2018.

Standings

In the Championship table, Swansea City sit third heading into this fixture, while Burnley are 23rd.