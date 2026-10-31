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How to watch Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers with a VPN

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 13 31 Oct 2026 - 11:00 Swansea.com Stadium

Swansea City host Blackburn Rovers at the Swansea.com Stadium in the EFL Championship, with both sides in contrasting form as they look to shift their seasons in opposite directions.

Swansea arrive into this fixture under pressure. Vitor Matos's side have lost their last two Championship games, including a heavy 5-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers most recently, and will be desperate to arrest that slide on home soil.

Blackburn come to South Wales with genuine momentum. Tony Mowbray's side have won three of their last five Championship outings and arrive on the back of a 2-0 victory over Wrexham.

Driving much of that confidence at Ewood Park is Andri Gudjohnsen, the 24-year-old son of former Chelsea and Barcelona forward Eidur Gudjohnsen. The young striker has scored eight goals in 11 Championship appearances this season, including back-to-back braces in recent weeks, and currently holds the best goals-to-shot ratio of any player across Europe's top 10 leagues among those with a minimum of 10 shots.

With Swansea sitting second in the table and Blackburn tenth, the gap in league position tells one story, but recent form tells quite another. Mowbray's team will not be coming to Swansea to make up the numbers.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture live, including kick-off time and team news.

Team news & squads