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Championship
team-logoSwansea City
Swansea.com Stadium
team-logoBlackburn Rovers
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Watch Swansea City vs. Blackburn Rovers live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers
Swansea City
Blackburn Rovers
Championship

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers in live Championship action today.

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

How to watch Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers with a VPN

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table below).
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Viaplay Finland

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

Match Preview

crest
Championship - Game Week 13
Swansea.com Stadium

Swansea City host Blackburn Rovers at the Swansea.com Stadium in the EFL Championship, with both sides in contrasting form as they look to shift their seasons in opposite directions.

Swansea arrive into this fixture under pressure. Vitor Matos's side have lost their last two Championship games, including a heavy 5-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers most recently, and will be desperate to arrest that slide on home soil.

Blackburn come to South Wales with genuine momentum. Tony Mowbray's side have won three of their last five Championship outings and arrive on the back of a 2-0 victory over Wrexham.

Driving much of that confidence at Ewood Park is Andri Gudjohnsen, the 24-year-old son of former Chelsea and Barcelona forward Eidur Gudjohnsen. The young striker has scored eight goals in 11 Championship appearances this season, including back-to-back braces in recent weeks, and currently holds the best goals-to-shot ratio of any player across Europe's top 10 leagues among those with a minimum of 10 shots.

With Swansea sitting second in the table and Blackburn tenth, the gap in league position tells one story, but recent form tells quite another. Mowbray's team will not be coming to Swansea to make up the numbers.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship fixture live, including kick-off time and team news.

Team news & squads

Swansea City vs Blackburn Rovers Probable lineups

Manager

  • V. Matos
ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

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