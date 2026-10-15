International Coverage

How to watch Svay Rieng vs Shanghai Shenhua with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

AFC Champions League Two - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 08:15

Today's game between Svay Rieng and Shanghai Shenhua will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 13:15.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Svay Rieng vs Shanghai Shenhua today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Team news for Svay Rieng has not been confirmed ahead of this fixture, with no coach, probable lineup, injury, or suspension information currently available. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Shanghai Shenhua have also not released official squad or injury information for this match. Details on their lineup and any absences will be added as they become available.

Form

Svay Rieng have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, recording a single victory against Bali United FC with a 2-1 scoreline. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Machida Zelvia in the AFC Champions League Two, and they also suffered a heavy 4-0 loss to United City in that same run. Across those five games, the defensive record has been a concern, with the side conceding far more than they have scored.

Shanghai Shenhua's recent form tells a very different story. They have won three of their last five matches, including a commanding 7-1 victory over Yunnan Yukun in the Super League and a 2-1 win against Tampines Rovers FC in the AFC Champions League Two. Their only defeat came against Dalian Yingbo in the China Cup, a 1-0 loss, while they drew 0-0 with Zenit St. Petersburg in a friendly. Shenhua have been prolific in front of goal, scoring 13 times across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Svay Rieng and Shanghai Shenhua. This fixture will serve as a reference point for future encounters between the two clubs.

Standings

Grp. G Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Machida Zelvia MAZ 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 W 2 Shanghai Shenhua SGS 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 3 Tampines Rovers FC TAR 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L 4 Svay Rieng SVR 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L Qualification to 1/8 finals

In Group G of the AFC Champions League Two, Shanghai Shenhua currently occupy second place, while Svay Rieng sit fourth. The standings reflect the contrasting trajectories of the two sides heading into this meeting.