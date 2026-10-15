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AFC Champions League Two
team-logoSvay Rieng
team-logoShanghai Shenhua
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Svay Rieng vs Shanghai Shenhua: Worldwide AFC Champions League Two broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Svay Rieng vs Shanghai Shenhua
Svay Rieng
Shanghai Shenhua
AFC Champions League Two

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Australia

Paramount+ Australia

Paramount+

Bahrain

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Bangladesh

tapmad

tapmad

Cambodia

BTV News / BG Sports

BTV News

China

iQiyi

iQiyi

Egypt

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

India

FanCode

FanCode

Indonesia

Vision+ / RCTI+

Vision+

Iran

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Japan

DAZN Japan

DAZN Japan

Jordan

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Kuwait

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Malaysia

Astro Go / SOOKA

Astro

Morocco

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Oman

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Pakistan

tapmad

tapmad

Qatar

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

Saudi Arabia

SSC / beIN Sports

SSC

South Korea

tvN Sports / Coupang Play

tvN Sports

Thailand

BG Sports / YouTube

BG Sports

United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi Sports / beIN Sports

Abu Dhabi Media

Vietnam

FPT Play

FPT Play

Yemen

beIN Sports HD 3

beIN Sports

How to watch Svay Rieng vs Shanghai Shenhua with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Svay Rieng and Shanghai Shenhua will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 13:15.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Svay Rieng vs Shanghai Shenhua today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Team news for Svay Rieng has not been confirmed ahead of this fixture, with no coach, probable lineup, injury, or suspension information currently available. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Shanghai Shenhua have also not released official squad or injury information for this match. Details on their lineup and any absences will be added as they become available.

Form

SVR

SVR - Form

JUR
L2-1
UNI
L4-0
BUP
W2-1
TQN
L1-4
MAZ
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
SGS

SGS - Form

DYI
L1-0
CTL
W1-3
TAR
W2-1
ZEN
D0-0
YUY
W7-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Svay Rieng have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, recording a single victory against Bali United FC with a 2-1 scoreline. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Machida Zelvia in the AFC Champions League Two, and they also suffered a heavy 4-0 loss to United City in that same run. Across those five games, the defensive record has been a concern, with the side conceding far more than they have scored.

Shanghai Shenhua's recent form tells a very different story. They have won three of their last five matches, including a commanding 7-1 victory over Yunnan Yukun in the Super League and a 2-1 win against Tampines Rovers FC in the AFC Champions League Two. Their only defeat came against Dalian Yingbo in the China Cup, a 1-0 loss, while they drew 0-0 with Zenit St. Petersburg in a friendly. Shenhua have been prolific in front of goal, scoring 13 times across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Svay Rieng and Shanghai Shenhua. This fixture will serve as a reference point for future encounters between the two clubs.

Standings

Grp. G

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Machida ZelviaMachida ZelviaMAZ
110020+23
W
2
Shanghai ShenhuaShanghai ShenhuaSGS
110021+13
W
3
Tampines Rovers FCTampines Rovers FCTAR
100112-10
L
4
Svay RiengSvay RiengSVR
100102-20
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In Group G of the AFC Champions League Two, Shanghai Shenhua currently occupy second place, while Svay Rieng sit fourth. The standings reflect the contrasting trajectories of the two sides heading into this meeting.

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