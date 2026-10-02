How to watch Suriname vs Guatemala with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Suriname and Guatemala will kick off at 2 Oct 2026, 23:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Suriname vs Guatemala today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Team news for Suriname has not yet been confirmed ahead of this fixture. Full squad details, including any injuries or suspensions, will be added closer to kick-off.

Guatemala's squad information is also yet to be announced. Updates on absences or unavailabilities will follow as they become available.

Form

Suriname have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with their most recent result a 2-1 Nations League win over Martinique. Before that, they beat Honduras 2-3 away from home in the same competition. Their only defeat in recent Nations League action came against Guatemala in World Cup qualification, where they lost 3-1 in November 2025. Across their last five games, Suriname have scored 12 goals and conceded 8.

Guatemala have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 6-0 defeat to El Salvador in the CONCACAF Nations League, and they also fell 3-2 to Jamaica in their previous group game. Earlier results include a 7-0 loss to Algeria and a 3-0 defeat to Ecuador. Guatemala have scored just three goals while conceding 19 across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2025, when Guatemala beat Suriname 3-1 in a World Cup qualification match. The fixture before that, played at Suriname's ground in October 2025, ended 1-1. Across the two recorded head-to-head meetings in this dataset, Guatemala hold one win to Suriname's none, with one match drawn.

Standings

A Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Suriname SUR 2 2 0 0 5 3 +2 6 W W 2 Guatemala GTM 2 1 0 1 8 3 +5 3 W L 3 Honduras HON 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 W L 4 Jamaica JAM 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 L W 5 El Salvador SLV 2 1 0 1 3 7 -4 3 L W 6 Martinique MAR 2 0 0 2 2 5 -3 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation

Suriname sit top of CONCACAF Nations League Group A2, while Guatemala are second. Suriname are defending a position that could secure them group honours, while Guatemala must win to maintain any realistic ambitions in the standings.