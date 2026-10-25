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Premier League
team-logoSunderland
Stadium of Light
team-logoLeeds United
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Sunderland vs Leeds United
Sunderland
Leeds United
Premier League
United StatesUSA Network
United KingdomSky Sports Main Event
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International Coverage

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Disney+

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DAZN Canada

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Canal+

Germany

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United Kingdom

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United States

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Match Preview

crest
Premier League - Game Week 8
Stadium of Light

Sunderland host Leeds United at the Stadium of Light in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at opposite ends of the table.

The Black Cats come into this one under pressure. Regis Le Bris's side have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, including back-to-back Premier League defeats to Bournemouth and Brighton, and they will be looking to arrest that run in front of their home support.

Defensively, Sunderland have looked vulnerable. They conceded nine goals across their last five matches, a record that will concern Le Bris ahead of a fixture they badly need to win.

Leeds arrive in better shape in the table, sitting eighth in the Premier League, though their own form has been inconsistent. Daniel Farke's side drew 1-1 with Manchester United in their most recent league outing, a result that continued a mixed run of results stretching back through the autumn.

There is internal turbulence at United that has dominated the headlines this week, and Leeds will be hoping to capitalise on the momentum from Elland Road as they travel to Wearside.

With Sunderland rooted to the foot of the table and Leeds looking to push into the top half, both sides have clear motivation. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch.

Team news & squads

Sunderland vs Leeds United Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
page.match.formation.title
Leeds United crest
Leeds United
LEE
3-4-2-1
R. RoefsR. RoefsT. HumeT. HumeReinildoReinildoN. MukieleN. MukieleL. O'NienL. O'NienH. DiarraH. DiarraN. SadikiN. SadikiE. Le FeeE. Le FeeG. XhakaG. XhakaN. AnguloN. AnguloB. BrobbeyB. BrobbeyJ. TraffordJ. TraffordN. ElvediN. ElvediJ. JustinJ. JustinT. MuharemovicT. MuharemovicG. GudmundssonG. GudmundssonE. AmpaduE. AmpaduJ. BogleJ. BogleB. AaronsonB. AaronsonA. TanakaA. TanakaH. WilsonH. WilsonL. NmechaL. Nmecha
Leeds United crest
Leeds United
LEE
4-2-3-1
Sunderland

Starting XI

Leeds United

Manager

  • R. Le Bris
  • D. Farke

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris is without several players for this fixture. Romaine Mundle, Daniel Ballard, Thomas Meunier, and Wilson Isidor are all sidelined through injury, while Kevin Danso serves a suspension. Le Bris's projected XI reads: Robin Roefs; Trai Hume, Reinildo, Nordi Mukiele, Luke O'Nien; Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki; Enzo Le Fee, Granit Xhaka, Nilson Angulo; Brian Brobbey.

For Leeds United, Daniel Farke has a near-full squad available with Mateo Joseph the only confirmed absentee through injury and no suspensions reported. Farke's projected XI is: James Trafford; Nico Elvedi, James Justin, Tarik Muharemovic, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Ethan Ampadu, Jayden Bogle; Brenden Aaronson, Ao Tanaka, Harry Wilson; Lukas Nmecha.

Form

SUN

SUN - Form

MCI
L5-3
BHA
L0-2
TOR
W1-2
BOU
L2-0
LCH
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
LEE

LEE - Form

CHE
L6-3
NEW
W4-1
CRY
D0-0
ARS
L2-1
MUN
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Sunderland head into this match with one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at home to Lech Poznan in the Europa League, which followed a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth. The Black Cats' only win in this run came on the road against Torreense in Europe. Across the five matches, Le Bris's side scored six goals and conceded nine.

Leeds United's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent outing was the 1-1 draw at Manchester United in the Premier League, and their standout result in this run was a 4-1 win at Newcastle United. Farke's side also drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace and lost 2-1 to Arsenal. Leeds scored seven goals and conceded eight across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SunderlandDrawLeeds United
1
2
2
Club Friendlies
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
1
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
FT
Premier League
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
0
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
1
FT
Championship
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
2
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
Championship
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
2
Leeds United badge
Leeds United
LEE
2
FT
5Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent competitive meeting between these two clubs came in the Premier League on March 3, 2026, when Sunderland won 1-0 at Elland Road. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at the Stadium of Light in December 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, which also include a pre-season friendly won 1-0 by Leeds in July 2026 and two Championship fixtures, each side has claimed two wins with one draw.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
8701209+1121
L
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
8701135+821
W
W
W
L
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
7511235+1816
W
W
W
W
D
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
84131715+213
L
W
W
L
D
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
8323912-311
W
W
D
W
L
7
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
8
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
724196+310
D
L
D
W
D
9
EvertonEvertonEVE
824289-110
L
L
D
W
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
83141216-410
D
L
W
L
W
11
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
12
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
8233810-29
W
W
D
L
D
13
FulhamFulhamFUL
8224810-28
W
W
L
D
D
14
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
15
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
7142101007
D
D
D
L
D
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
7214917-87
L
W
D
L
W
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
7133913-46
W
L
L
D
D
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
8134610-46
D
L
L
L
W
19
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
8206615-96
L
L
W
W
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
7115614-84
L
L
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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