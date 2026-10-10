International Coverage
Here is the complete table of international broadcasters listed for the Sunderland vs. Brighton & Hove Albion match on Live Soccer TV, organized alphabetically by country with one primary broadcaster and homepage link per country:
Country
Broadcaster
Website
Algeria
beIN Sports
Andorra
DAZN Spain
Angola
SuperSport
Anguilla
Disney+ Caribbean
Antigua and Barbuda
Disney+ Caribbean
Argentina
Disney+
Armenia
Setanta Sports
Aruba
Disney+ Caribbean
Australia
Stan Sport
Austria
Sky Sport Austria
Azerbaijan
Setanta Sports
Bahrain
beIN Sports
Bangladesh
Star Sports
Barbados
Disney+ Caribbean
Belarus
Setanta Sports
Belgium
Play Sports
Benin
SuperSport
Bhutan
Star Sports
Bolivia
Disney+
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Arena Sport
Botswana
SuperSport
Brazil
ESPN Brazil
British Virgin Islands
Disney+ Caribbean
Brunei Darussalam
Astro Go
Bulgaria
Diema Sport
Burkina Faso
SuperSport
Burundi
SuperSport
Cambodia
MONOMAX
Cameroon
SuperSport
Canada
DAZN Canada
Cape Verde Islands
SuperSport
Cayman Islands
Disney+ Caribbean
Central African Republic
SuperSport
Chad
beIN Sports
Chile
Disney+
China
Migu
Chinese Taipei
ELTA OTT
Cocos Islands
Sky Sport
Colombia
Disney+
Comoros
SuperSport
Congo DR
SuperSport
Costa Rica
Max
Croatia
Arena Sport
Cuba
Disney+ Caribbean
Czech Republic
Canal+ Sport
Côte d'Ivoire
SuperSport
Denmark
Viaplay Denmark
Djibouti
beIN Sports
Dominica
Disney+ Caribbean
Dominican Republic
Max
Ecuador
Disney+
Egypt
beIN Sports
El Salvador
Max
Equatorial Guinea
SuperSport
Eritrea
SuperSport
Estonia
Go3 Extra Sports
Ethiopia
SuperSport
Fiji
Sky Sport
Finland
Viaplay Finland
France
Canal+
Gabon
SuperSport
Gambia
SuperSport
Georgia
Setanta Sports
Germany
Sky Sport
Ghana
SuperSport
Great Britain
TNT Sports
Greece
Nova Sports
Grenada
Disney+ Caribbean
Guadeloupe
Disney+ Caribbean
Guatemala
Max
Guinea
SuperSport
Guinea-Bissau
SuperSport
Haiti
Disney+ Caribbean
Honduras
Max
Hong Kong
Now TV
Hungary
Spíler TV
Iceland
SÝN Sport
India
JioHotstar
Indonesia
Vidio
Iran
beIN Sports
Iraq
beIN Sports
Ireland Republic
TNT Sports
Israel
Sport 1
Jamaica
Disney+ Caribbean
Japan
U-NEXT
Jordan
beIN Sports
Kazakhstan
Setanta Sports
Kenya
SuperSport
Kiribati
Sky Sport
Korea (South)
SPOTV
Kosovo
Arena Sport
Kuwait
beIN Sports
Kyrgyzstan
Setanta Sports
Laos
MONOMAX
Latvia
Go3 Extra Sports
Lebanon
beIN Sports
Lesotho
SuperSport
Liberia
SuperSport
Libya
beIN Sports
Liechtenstein
Sky Sport Germany
Lithuania
Go3 Extra Sports
Luxembourg
Play Sports
Macao
i-CABLE
Madagascar
SuperSport
Malawi
SuperSport
Malaysia
Astro Go
Maldives
Star Sports
Mali
SuperSport
Martinique
Disney+ Caribbean
Mauritania
beIN Sports
Mauritius
SuperSport
Mayotte
SuperSport
Mexico
Max
Micronesia
Sky Sport
Moldova
Setanta Sports
Monaco
Canal+
Mongolia
Premier Sports
Montenegro
Arena Sport
Montserrat
Disney+ Caribbean
Morocco
beIN Sports
Mozambique
SuperSport
Myanmar
MONOMAX
Namibia
SuperSport
Nauru
Sky Sport
Nepal
Star Sports
Netherlands
Viaplay Netherlands
New Caledonia
Canal+ France
New Zealand
Sky Sport NOW
Nicaragua
Max
Niger
SuperSport
Nigeria
SuperSport
Niue
Sky Sport
North Macedonia
Arena Sport
Norway
Viaplay Norway
Oman
beIN Sports
Pakistan
Star Sports
Palau
Sky Sport
Palestine
beIN Sports
Panama
Max
Papua New Guinea
Sky Sport
Paraguay
Disney+
Peru
Disney+
Philippines
Setanta Sports
Poland
Viaplay Poland
Portugal
DAZN Portugal
Puerto Rico
UNIVERSO
Qatar
beIN Sports
Réunion
Canal+
Romania
Digi Sport
Russian Federation
Setanta Sports
Rwanda
SuperSport
Saint Barthélemy
Disney+ Caribbean
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Disney+ Caribbean
Saint Lucia
Disney+ Caribbean
Saint Martin
Disney+ Caribbean
Saint Pierre and Miquelon
Disney+ Caribbean
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Disney+ Caribbean
Samoa
Sky Sport
San Marino
Sky Sport Italy
Sao Tome and Principe
SuperSport
Saudi Arabia
beIN Sports
Senegal
SuperSport
Serbia
Arena Sport
Seychelles
SuperSport
Sierra Leone
SuperSport
Singapore
StarHub
Slovakia
Canal+ Sport
Slovenia
Arena Sport
Solomon Islands
Sky Sport
Somalia
beIN Sports
South Africa
SuperSport
South Sudan
beIN Sports
Spain
DAZN Spain
Sri Lanka
Star Sports
Sudan
beIN Sports
Suriname
Disney+ Caribbean
Swaziland (Eswatini)
SuperSport
Sweden
Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland
Sky Sport Switzerland
Syrian Arab Republic
beIN Sports
Tajikistan
Setanta Sports
Tanzania
SuperSport
Thailand
TrueVisions
Timor-Leste
Astro Go
Togo
SuperSport
Tonga
Sky Sport
Trinidad and Tobago
Disney+ Caribbean
Tunisia
beIN Sports
Turkey
beIN Sports Turkey
Turkmenistan
Setanta Sports
Tuvalu
Sky Sport
Uganda
SuperSport
Ukraine
Setanta Sports
United Arab Emirates
beIN Sports
United Kingdom
TNT Sports
United States
Peacock
Uruguay
Disney+
Uzbekistan
Setanta Sports
Vanuatu
Sky Sport
Venezuela
Disney+
Vietnam
K+
Wallis and Futuna
Canal+ France
Yemen
beIN Sports
Zambia
SuperSport
Zimbabwe
SuperSport
How to watch Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion with a VPN
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Today's game between Sunderland and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 15:00.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion today
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Team news & squads
Sunderland vs Brighton & Hove Albion Probable lineups
Sunderland head into this fixture with a significant number of absentees. Habib Diarra, Romaine Mundle, Omar Alderete, Brian Brobbey, Daniel Ballard, and Noah Sadiki are all listed as injured, which limits Le Bris's options across the pitch. No suspensions are currently recorded, and the projected XI features Robin Roefs in goal, with Granit Xhaka — despite his recent off-field legal resolution — named in the expected midfield alongside Enzo Le Fee and Chris Rigg.
Brighton also carry a heavy injury burden. Yankuba Minteh, Jack Hinshelwood, Stefanos Tzimas, Kaoru Mitoma, Mats Wieffer, Zadok Yohanna, Femi Azeez, Evan Ferguson, Pascal Struijk, and Lewis Dunk are all sidelined, giving Hurzeler a depleted but still competitive projected XI. Bart Verbruggen starts in goal, with Luka Vuskovic and Ferdi Kadioglu expected to anchor the defensive structure. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.
Form
Sunderland carry a W2-D1-L2 record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 5-3 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League, and they also lost 0-2 to Arsenal at home. Brighter moments include a 1-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League and a 1-0 Carabao Cup victory over Hull City. Across the five matches, Sunderland have scored six goals and conceded nine.
Brighton's last five matches produced a W3-D1-L1 record. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-0 Premier League win over Arsenal, and they also beat Coventry City 5-0 and Manchester United 3-2 in the Carabao Cup. The only defeat in that run was a 4-3 loss to Chelsea. Brighton have scored 14 goals and conceded six across those five outings, with their attacking output standing as one of the stronger returns in the division over that period.
Head-to-Head Record
Head to Head
The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Premier League on March 14, 2026, when Brighton won 1-0 at the Stadium of Light. Before that, the sides played out a goalless draw at the Amex in December 2025. Across the five recorded meetings in the dataset — which spans from a 2005 Championship fixture through to their current Premier League encounters — Brighton hold the superior record, with three wins to Sunderland's none and two draws.
Standings
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|5
|5
|0
|0
|13
|5
|+8
|15
W
W
W
W
W
|2
|5
|4
|0
|1
|8
|4
|+4
|12
L
W
W
W
W
|3
|5
|3
|1
|1
|16
|5
|+11
|10
W
W
D
L
W
|4
|5
|2
|3
|0
|10
|4
|+6
|9
W
D
D
D
W
|5
|5
|2
|3
|0
|7
|3
|+4
|9
D
W
D
D
W
|6
|5
|2
|3
|0
|7
|4
|+3
|9
W
D
W
D
D
|7
|5
|2
|3
|0
|6
|3
|+3
|9
W
D
D
D
W
|8
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|4
|+2
|8
L
D
D
W
W
|9
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|9
|0
|8
W
L
D
W
D
|10
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|12
|-2
|7
L
D
L
W
W
|11
|5
|2
|0
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|6
L
W
L
L
W
|12
|5
|1
|2
|2
|8
|8
|0
|5
D
L
D
W
L
|13
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|5
L
W
D
D
L
|14
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|10
|-4
|4
L
L
D
W
L
|15
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|4
D
L
W
L
L
|16
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|4
W
L
D
L
L
|17
|5
|0
|3
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|3
L
D
D
D
L
|18
|5
|1
|0
|4
|1
|10
|-9
|3
W
L
L
L
L
|19
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|2
D
D
L
L
L
|20
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|2
L
D
D
L
L
Brighton sit third in the Premier League table, placing them firmly in the conversation for a Champions League spot and underlining why this fixture represents a genuine test of Sunderland's top-flight credentials. The Black Cats are 14th, sitting in the middle of the pack but close enough to the lower reaches to know that results against sides above them carry real importance.