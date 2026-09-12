How to watch Sunderland vs Arsenal with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Premier League - Game Week 4 12 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Stadium of Light

Today's game between Sunderland and Arsenal will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sunderland vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris is without Habib Diarra and Romaine Mundle through injury, with no suspensions currently affecting his squad. His projected XI includes Robin Roefs in goal, with a back line of Nordi Mukiele, Daniel Ballard, Reinildo, and Kevin Danso, and Granit Xhaka expected to feature in midfield alongside Enzo Le Fee and Noah Sadiki.

Arsenal make the trip north without William Saliba, who misses out through injury. Mikel Arteta's projected starting lineup features David Raya in goal, with Gabriel, Ezri Konsa, Ben White, and Riccardo Calafiori in defence. Myles Lewis-Skelly, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard are expected in midfield, with Bukayo Saka, Christos Tzolis, and Kai Havertz further forward. No Arsenal suspensions are listed at this stage.

Form

Sunderland have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring five goals and conceding three. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Brentford in the Premier League, and they followed that with a 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Hull City. Their only defeat in this run came against Ipswich Town, where they lost 2-1.

Arsenal have won four of their last five across all competitions, with their sole draw coming against Chelsea in a 2-1 Premier League victory before that. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Champions League win at Napoli, and they have also beaten Aston Villa 1-0 and Coventry City 3-0 in the league. The Gunners have scored eight goals and conceded one across this five-match run, with three clean sheets in their last four outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Arsenal won 3-0 at home in the Premier League. Before that, the two clubs drew 2-2 at the Stadium of Light in November 2025. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, Arsenal have won three, drawn one, and lost none, scoring 14 goals to Sunderland's five.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Arsenal currently sit second, while Sunderland are placed twelfth.