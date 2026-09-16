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How to watch Sturm Graz vs Rennes with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Europa League - Game Week 1 16 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Graz-Liebenau Stadium

Today's game between Sturm Graz and Rennes will kick off at 16 Sept 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sturm Graz vs Rennes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sturm Graz are managed by Fabio Ingolitsch, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Rennes head coach Franck Haise also has no confirmed squad concerns listed at this stage. Full team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

Sturm Graz have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Bundesliga win over LASK on September 13, and they also beat Voitsberg 4-1 in the OFB Cup earlier in the month. Their only loss in that run was a 3-1 Bundesliga defeat to Rapid Wien on August 30. Across those five games, they have scored nine goals and conceded four.

Rennes have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Marseille on September 11, following a 1-2 victory at Angers on September 6. Their only defeat in that period was a 2-1 friendly loss to Sunderland in August. Rennes have scored nine goals across those five matches while conceding six.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Sturm Graz and Rennes. This fixture appears to be a rare or first-time encounter between the two clubs in European competition.

Standings

In the Europa League table, both Sturm Graz and Rennes are currently positioned first.