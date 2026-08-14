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How to watch Stoke City vs Swansea City with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 10:00 Bet365 Stadium

The game between Stoke City and Swansea City will kick off at 15:00 on 15 Aug 2026.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Stoke City vs Swansea City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Mark Robins has not confirmed a probable starting XI for Stoke City ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension concerns have been listed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Vitor Matos is similarly yet to name a projected XI for Swansea City, with no confirmed absences or disciplinary issues currently on record. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Stoke City arrive in good form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Oldham Athletic, and they also recorded a commanding 4-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday during pre-season. The only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Valencia. Across the five matches, Stoke scored eight goals and conceded just two.

Swansea's recent record is more uneven. They won three of their last five, with victories over Leganes, Udinese, and Charlton Athletic — the latter a 3-1 Championship win in May. Their most recent match was a 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Birmingham City, and they also lost 2-0 to Bochum in pre-season. Swansea scored six goals across those five games and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in March 2026, when Swansea City won 2-0 at home in the Championship. Before that, Stoke had won back-to-back home fixtures against the Swans — 2-1 in December 2025 and 3-1 in February 2025. Across the last five Championship meetings, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, and the teams are level on goals across the series.

Standings

In the Championship table, Stoke City are currently placed 17th and Swansea City sit one position below them in 18th.