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International Coverage

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 12 24 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Bet365 Stadium

Stoke City host Bristol City at the Bet365 Stadium in a Championship fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs heading into late October.

Mark Robins' side come into this one in strong form, having won four of their last five league games. A run that has carried them into the upper reaches of the table makes the Bet365 Stadium a difficult place to visit right now.

Bristol City, managed by Michael Skubala, arrive in a far less settled position. Back-to-back Championship defeats have placed the Robins under pressure, and another loss here would do little to ease concerns about their standing in the division.

The head-to-head record between these two sides adds an interesting layer. Stoke put five past Bristol City in their last meeting at the Bet365 Stadium, though the Robins did claim a 2-0 win when the sides met at Ashton Gate earlier this year.

With both managers looking for a response of sorts — Robins to maintain momentum, Skubala to arrest a slide — this is a fixture with plenty riding on it.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Stoke City vs Bristol City.

Team news & squads

Mark Robins has not declared any injury or suspension concerns ahead of the game, and no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Michael Skubala is similarly without confirmed team news for Bristol City, with no injuries or suspensions listed and no projected XI available as yet. The latest squad information will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Stoke City head into this fixture in encouraging shape, winning four of their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 win away at Derby County, and they also claimed victories against Bolton Wanderers, Sheffield United, and Watford during that run. The only blemish was a 3-2 home defeat to Middlesbrough. Across those five games, Stoke scored seven goals and conceded five.

Bristol City's recent record makes for tougher reading. Skubala's side have won just one of their last four Championship matches, losing to both Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers in their most recent outings. Their last league win came against Watford in September, and they could only draw 1-1 with Charlton Athletic in between. In Championship action across the last five games, Bristol City scored two goals and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-0 win for Bristol City at Ashton Gate in May 2026. Before that, Stoke ran out emphatic 5-1 winners when the teams met at the Bet365 Stadium in November 2025. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, Stoke hold the better record, though Bristol City have shown they are capable of winning at home in this fixture.