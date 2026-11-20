How to watch Stoke City vs Birmingham City with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Championship - Game Week 16 21 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Bet365 Stadium

Stoke City face Birmingham City at the Bet365 Stadium in a Championship fixture that pits third against first in the table. Mark Robins' side host the league leaders on what promises to be a sharp test of Stoke's promotion credentials.

The Potters arrive in fine fettle, having won four of their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory away at Portsmouth, continuing a run that has seen them concede sparingly and grind out results on the road.

Birmingham, managed by Chris Davies, sit at the summit of the Championship and are in equally compelling form. The Blues have won four of their last five, including a 3-0 dismantling of Millwall and a 1-3 away win at Lincoln City, scoring nine goals while conceding just three across that stretch.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds another layer of intrigue. The sides drew 1-1 at St Andrew's in January 2026, and Stoke claimed a 1-0 home win when they last met at the Bet365 Stadium in September 2025.

With the league's top two positions on the line, this fixture carries real weight in the Championship standings. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

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