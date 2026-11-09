How to watch Stockport County vs Tranmere Rovers with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

EFL Trophy - Game Week 2 10 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Edgeley Park

Stockport County host Tranmere Rovers at Edgeley Park in the EFL Trophy, with both sides entering the fixture from contrasting weekends of cup action.

Stockport arrive in good shape. Dave Challinor's side picked up a 3-2 win over Cray Wanderers in the FA Cup on Sunday, extending a run that includes three wins from their last five across all competitions. Their League One campaign has been steady, with victories over AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster Rovers bookending a draw against Notts County and a narrow defeat to Oxford United.

Transmere's weekend was far less encouraging. They were beaten 3-0 by Barnet in the FA Cup, a result that will sting given they had already lost to the same opponents in League Two last month. Their form in the second tier has been mixed, with two wins, one draw, and two defeats across the last five.

In the EFL Trophy group standings, Stockport sit top of Northern Group E with Tranmere just behind them in second. The points gap between the two sides makes this a fixture with genuine implications for progression.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds an extra edge. Tranmere won the last meeting between the sides, a 3-1 FA Cup victory at Prenton Park in November 2025, and they also claimed the spoils in this exact fixture two years ago.

For Stockport, home advantage and the momentum of a winning weekend will count for something. For Tranmere, bouncing back quickly after a heavy cup defeat is the immediate priority.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Stockport County vs Tranmere Rovers.

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