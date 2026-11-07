How to watch Stafford Rangers vs Grimsby Town with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

FA Cup - Game Week 1 8 Nov 2026 - 07:00 Stan Robinson Stadium

Stafford Rangers host Grimsby Town at Stan Robinson Stadium in Willand in the FA Cup, with the non-league side looking to cause an upset against their Football League opponents.

Graham Deakin's Rangers have earned their place in this round through a demanding qualification campaign. They saw off Halesowen Town across two legs before doing the same to Gateshead, winning the replay 5-0 to advance.

It has not all been smooth. Stafford suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Gloucester City in the FA Trophy earlier in the campaign, a result that underlines the gap they will need to bridge against professional opposition.

David Artell brings Grimsby to this fixture in decent shape. The Mariners have won their last two League Two matches, beating York City 5-2 and Gillingham 4-1 in consecutive outings to build momentum heading into the cup.

Grimsby's league form has been mixed across the wider five-game stretch, with defeats to Northampton Town and Port Vale sitting alongside those wins, but their attacking output in recent weeks gives them clear confidence.

For Stafford, this represents a rare chance to test themselves against full-time opposition on a national stage. For Grimsby, progression is the expectation.

Here is everything you need to know about how to follow the match.

Team news & squads