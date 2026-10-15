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How to watch St.Truiden vs Iberia 1999 with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Conference League - Game Week 1 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Daio Wasabi Stayen Stadium

Today's game between St.Truiden and Iberia 1999 will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch St.Truiden vs Iberia 1999 today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

St. Truiden head coach Frederic De Meyer has no injury or suspension information currently listed ahead of this Conference League fixture. No probable lineup has been confirmed, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Iberia 1999, coach Andrey Demchenko is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and lineup details will be added when available.

Form

St. Truiden arrive with one win, no draws, and four defeats from their last five First Division A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-3 loss to KV Mechelen, and they also suffered a 0-3 defeat to Union St. Gilloise in that run. The one bright spot was a 4-0 win over RAAL La Louviere in early September. Across those five games, St. Truiden scored nine goals and conceded eleven.

Iberia 1999 have been in strong form in the Erovnuli Liga, winning four of their last five matches with one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-2 away win over FC Meshakhte Tkibuli, and they also beat FC Rustavi 2-0 and Spaeri 1-0 in that stretch. The only blemish was a 1-2 loss to Dinamo Tbilisi. Across five matches, Iberia scored six goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

St. Truiden and Iberia 1999 have no previous meetings on record. This Conference League fixture marks the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Conference League, both St. Truiden and Iberia 1999 are currently positioned first in the table, arriving at this fixture level at the top of the standings.