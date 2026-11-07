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Premiership
team-logoSt. Mirren
The SMISA Stadium
team-logoRangers
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Watch St. Mirren vs. Rangers live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
St. Mirren vs Rangers
St. Mirren
Rangers
Premiership

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch St. Mirren vs Rangers in live Premiership action today.

How to watch St. Mirren vs Rangers with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomSky Sports Main Event
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IrelandSky Go
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaESPN Africa
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

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Premiership - Game Week 13
The SMISA Stadium

Rangers travel to The SMISA Stadium in Paisley to face St. Mirren in a Scottish Premiership fixture, with Derek McInnes looking to keep his side's momentum rolling.

Rangers arrive in strong form, sitting second in the Premiership table and riding an 11-game unbeaten run. McInnes has steadied the ship considerably after a difficult start to his tenure, and back-to-back Old Firm derby wins have fuelled growing confidence at Ibrox.

A place in the Scottish League Cup final is already secured, adding to the sense that Rangers are building toward something meaningful this season. The title race is very much alive from their perspective.

St. Mirren, sitting eighth in the table, have endured a difficult run of results. They were beaten 5-0 by Hearts in mid-October and lost again to Motherwell on October 31, leaving Craig McLeish's side searching for consistency.

The Saints did manage a win over Dundee FC and a draw against Hibernian during that stretch, so they are not without fight. Home advantage at The SMISA Stadium gives them a platform to cause problems.

Rangers have won each of the last three meetings between these sides, including a 5-1 League Cup victory earlier this season, and St. Mirren will need to find something extra to change that trend.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Premiership clash live.

Team news & squads

St. Mirren vs Rangers Probable lineups

Manager

  • C. McLeish

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