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How to watch SSC Napoli vs Frosinone with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Serie A - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between SSC Napoli and Frosinone will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs Frosinone today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Allegri faces a heavily depleted squad for this fixture. Alessandro Buongiorno, Alisson Santos, Luca Marianucci, Giovane Nascimento, Alex Meret, Leonardo Spinazzola, Mathias Olivera and Antonio Vergara are all listed as injured. Scott McTominay has been included among the injuries in the data, though he has recently obtained medical clearance following his arrhythmia procedure and returned to group training. The projected XI for Napoli is: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Costantino Favasuli, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Rafa Marin; Noa Lang, Kevin De Bruyne, Billy Gilmour, Stanislav Lobotka; Matteo Politano, Rasmus Hoejlund.

Frosinone head into the match without Ilario Monterisi, Antonio Raimondo and Florian Grillitsch. With Raimondo unavailable, Massimiliano Alvini is expected to turn to Tomas Bobcek to lead the attack. The projected XI for Frosinone is: Lorenzo Palmisani; Gabriele Calvani, Anthony Oyono, Giorgio Cittadini, Gabriele Bracaglia; Romano Schmid, Patrizio Masini, Giorgi Kvernadze, Giacomo Calo; Fares Ghedjemis, Seydou Fini. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Napoli have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Fiorentina in Serie A, and their other results in that run include a 1-0 win over Bologna and defeats to Arsenal in the Champions League, Inter and Como. Across those five matches, Napoli scored five goals and conceded eight, a pattern that points to persistent defensive fragility.

Frosinone's recent record is more positive. They have won two of their last three Serie A matches, beating Como 2-0 and Venezia 3-2, and drew 1-1 with Genoa. Their only defeat in the five-match run came against Sassuolo in the Coppa Italia. They scored seven goals and conceded five across those five fixtures, with their most recent competitive result before this fixture a friendly win over Benevento.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met four times in Serie A across the available head-to-head record, with Napoli winning three and one match ending level. The most recent Serie A meeting at the Maradona finished 2-2 in April 2024. Napoli's record in this fixture is strong overall, including a 4-0 home win in December 2018 and a 3-1 away victory in August 2023, though Frosinone did claim a 4-0 win over Napoli in the Coppa Italia in December 2023.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Frosinone currently sit sixth, three places above Napoli who are ninth. The gap in standings gives the visitors a point of confidence heading into a ground where they have historically struggled.