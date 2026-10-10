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Serie A
team-logoSSC Napoli
Diego Armando Maradona
team-logoFrosinone
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SSC Napoli vs Frosinone: Worldwide Serie A broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
SSC Napoli vs Frosinone
SSC Napoli
Frosinone
Serie A

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website Link

Argentina

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Australia

beIN SPORTS

beinsports.com/au

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Brazil

ESPN Brazil

espn.com.br

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

Chile

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

China

Migu

miguvideo.com

Colombia

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Egypt

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

France

DAZN

dazn.com

Germany

DAZN

dazn.com

India

ZEE5

zee5.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Kazakhstan

Q League

qfootball.kz

Mexico

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Peru

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Russia

Match! Football 1

matchtv.ru

Saudi Arabia

STC TV

stctv.com

South Africa (listed via Azam/SuperSport coverage)

SuperSport

supersport.com

Spain

DAZN

dazn.com

Sudan

STARZPLAY

starzplay.com

Turkey

S Sport+

ssportplus.com

Ukraine

MEGOGO

megogo.net

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Venezuela

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Frosinone with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 6
Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between SSC Napoli and Frosinone will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 19:45.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs Frosinone today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli vs Frosinone Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
Formation
Frosinone crest
Frosinone
FRC
4-3-3
V. Milinkovic-SavicV. Milinkovic-SavicL. SpinazzolaL. SpinazzolaG. Di LorenzoG. Di LorenzoA. RrahmaniA. RrahmaniR. MarinR. MarinN. LangN. LangK. De BruyneK. De BruyneB. GilmourB. GilmourS. LobotkaS. LobotkaM. PolitanoM. PolitanoR. HoejlundR. HoejlundL. PalmisaniL. PalmisaniG. CalvaniG. CalvaniA. OyonoA. OyonoG. CittadiniG. CittadiniG. BracagliaG. BracagliaR. SchmidR. SchmidP. MasiniP. MasiniG. CaloG. CaloG. KvernadzeG. Kvernadzeteam-logoT. BobcekF. GhedjemisF. Ghedjemis
Frosinone crest
Frosinone
FRC
4-2-3-1
SSC Napoli

Starting XI

Frosinone

Manager

  • M. Allegri
  • M. Alvini

Allegri faces a heavily depleted squad for this fixture. Alessandro Buongiorno, Alisson Santos, Luca Marianucci, Giovane Nascimento, Alex Meret, Leonardo Spinazzola, Mathias Olivera and Antonio Vergara are all listed as injured. Scott McTominay has been included among the injuries in the data, though he has recently obtained medical clearance following his arrhythmia procedure and returned to group training. The projected XI for Napoli is: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Costantino Favasuli, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Rafa Marin; Noa Lang, Kevin De Bruyne, Billy Gilmour, Stanislav Lobotka; Matteo Politano, Rasmus Hoejlund.

Frosinone head into the match without Ilario Monterisi, Antonio Raimondo and Florian Grillitsch. With Raimondo unavailable, Massimiliano Alvini is expected to turn to Tomas Bobcek to lead the attack. The projected XI for Frosinone is: Lorenzo Palmisani; Gabriele Calvani, Anthony Oyono, Giorgio Cittadini, Gabriele Bracaglia; Romano Schmid, Patrizio Masini, Giorgi Kvernadze, Giacomo Calo; Fares Ghedjemis, Seydou Fini. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

NAP

NAP - Form

COM
L1-2
INT
L3-2
ARS
L0-1
BOL
W1-0
FIO
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FRC

FRC - Form

SAS
L1-1
VEN
W3-2
GEN
D1-1
COM
W2-0
BEN
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Napoli have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Fiorentina in Serie A, and their other results in that run include a 1-0 win over Bologna and defeats to Arsenal in the Champions League, Inter and Como. Across those five matches, Napoli scored five goals and conceded eight, a pattern that points to persistent defensive fragility.

Frosinone's recent record is more positive. They have won two of their last three Serie A matches, beating Como 2-0 and Venezia 3-2, and drew 1-1 with Genoa. Their only defeat in the five-match run came against Sassuolo in the Coppa Italia. They scored seven goals and conceded five across those five fixtures, with their most recent competitive result before this fixture a friendly win over Benevento.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SSC NapoliDrawFrosinone
3
1
1
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
Frosinone badge
Frosinone
FRC
2
FT
Coppa Italia
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
Frosinone badge
Frosinone
FRC
4
FT
Serie A
Frosinone badge
Frosinone
FRC
1
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
3
FT
Serie A
Frosinone badge
Frosinone
FRC
0
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
FT
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
4
Frosinone badge
Frosinone
FRC
0
FT
11Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

The two clubs have met four times in Serie A across the available head-to-head record, with Napoli winning three and one match ending level. The most recent Serie A meeting at the Maradona finished 2-2 in April 2024. Napoli's record in this fixture is strong overall, including a 4-0 home win in December 2018 and a 3-1 away victory in August 2023, though Frosinone did claim a 4-0 win over Napoli in the Coppa Italia in December 2023.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
RomaRomaROM
5410143+1113
D
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
5410158+713
D
W
W
W
W
3
LazioLazioLAZ
541083+513
W
D
W
W
W
4
CagliariCagliariCGL
540152+312
W
W
W
L
W
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
5320104+611
W
D
D
W
W
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
531194+510
W
D
W
W
L
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
531184+410
W
L
D
W
W
8
ComoComoCOM
531196+310
L
W
W
W
D
9
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
521276+17
D
W
L
L
W
10
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
52129907
L
W
D
W
L
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
520357-26
L
L
L
W
W
12
LecceLecceLEC
5203510-56
L
W
L
L
W
13
UdineseUdineseUDI
5113811-34
L
L
L
W
D
14
TorinoTorinoTOR
511358-34
D
L
W
L
L
15
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
511347-34
W
L
D
L
L
16
MonzaMonzaMON
5113812-44
W
L
D
L
L
17
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
5113612-64
D
W
L
L
L
18
BolognaBolognaBOL
502336-32
D
L
D
L
L
19
GenoaGenoaGEN
5014310-71
L
D
L
L
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
5005413-90
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the Serie A table, Frosinone currently sit sixth, three places above Napoli who are ninth. The gap in standings gives the visitors a point of confidence heading into a ground where they have historically struggled.

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