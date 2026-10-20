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How to watch SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between SSC Napoli and Bodoe/Glimt will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Napoli head into this match without several first-team players. Alessandro Buongiorno, David Neres, Costantino Favasuli, Alisson Santos, and Antonio Vergara are all listed as unavailable through injury. Allegri's projected XI is expected to feature Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in goal, with a back line of Benoit Badiashile, Amir Rrahmani, and Rafa Marin. Kevin De Bruyne, Scott McTominay, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Noa Lang, Stanislav Lobotka, and Leonardo Spinazzola are named in the projected lineup, with Rasmus Hoejlund leading the attack.

Bodo/Glimt are also dealing with absentees, with Haakon Evjen, Magnus Bech Riisnaes, August Mikkelsen, and Isak Sjong all ruled out through injury. Knutsen's projected XI is expected to line up with Nikita Haikin in goal and an outfield lineup including Haitam Aleesami, Fredrik Andre Bjoerkan, Jostein Gundersen, Fredrik Sjoevold, Patrick Berg, Sondre Brunstad Fet, Sondre Auklend, Ola Brynhildsen, Jens Petter Hauge, and Andreas Helmersen. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Napoli have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring five goals and conceding five in that period. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Venezia in Serie A, a result that followed a 3-1 loss to Villarreal in the Champions League. A 3-0 win over Frosinone offered a brief positive, but Napoli have struggled for consistency, with two wins coming against Frosinone and Bologna either side of a draw with Fiorentina.

Bodo/Glimt arrive in significantly better shape, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions and lost just one. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Hamarkameratene in the Eliteserien, and before that they beat Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in the Champions League. They also recorded a 3-1 win over Kristiansund BK and a 6-2 cup victory over Rana FK, with their only defeat in this run a 2-1 loss to Brann in the league.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Napoli and Bodo/Glimt are recorded in the available data, making this fixture a first encounter between the two clubs at this level.

Standings

In the Champions League, Napoli sit 32nd and Bodo/Glimt are placed 24th. Both positions place the clubs in the lower half of the league phase table, meaning this fixture carries real weight for both sides as they look to improve their standing ahead of the knockout qualification places.