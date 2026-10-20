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Champions League
team-logoSSC Napoli
Diego Armando Maradona
team-logoBodoe/Glimt
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
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SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt
SSC Napoli
Bodoe/Glimt
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Broadcaster Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports

beinsports.com

Argentina

Disney+ Premium

disneyplus.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Brazil

Max

max.com

Canada

DAZN

dazn.com

China

iQiyi

iqiyi.com

Democratic Republic of the Congo

DStv

dstv.com

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

Germany

DAZN

dazn.com

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Italy

Sky Sport

sport.sky.it

Japan

WOWOW

wowow.co.jp

Kazakhstan

FAST TV

fasttv.am

Mexico

Max

max.com

Nigeria

SuperSport

supersport.com

Norway

TV 2 Play

tv2.no

Poland

Canal+

canalplus.com

Russia

Okko Sport

okko.tv

Saudi Arabia

TOD

tod.tv

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistar.es

Turkey

tabii

tabii.com

United Kingdom (Great Britain)

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between SSC Napoli and Bodoe/Glimt will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli vs Bodoe/Glimt Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
page.match.formation.title
Bodoe/Glimt crest
Bodoe/Glimt
BOD
4-3-3
V. Milinkovic-SavicV. Milinkovic-SavicB. BadiashileB. BadiashileA. RrahmaniA. RrahmaniR. MarinR. MarinK. De BruyneK. De BruyneS. McTominayS. McTominayG. Di LorenzoG. Di LorenzoN. LangN. LangS. LobotkaS. LobotkaL. SpinazzolaL. SpinazzolaR. HoejlundR. HoejlundN. HaikinN. HaikinH. AleesamiH. AleesamiF. BjoerkanF. BjoerkanJ. GundersenJ. GundersenF. SjoevoldF. SjoevoldP. BergP. BergS. FetS. FetS. AuklendS. AuklendO. BrynhildsenO. BrynhildsenJ. HaugeJ. HaugeA. HelmersenA. Helmersen
Bodoe/Glimt crest
Bodoe/Glimt
BOD
3-4-2-1
SSC Napoli

Starting XI

Bodoe/Glimt

Manager

  • M. Allegri
  • K. Knutsen

Napoli head into this match without several first-team players. Alessandro Buongiorno, David Neres, Costantino Favasuli, Alisson Santos, and Antonio Vergara are all listed as unavailable through injury. Allegri's projected XI is expected to feature Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in goal, with a back line of Benoit Badiashile, Amir Rrahmani, and Rafa Marin. Kevin De Bruyne, Scott McTominay, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Noa Lang, Stanislav Lobotka, and Leonardo Spinazzola are named in the projected lineup, with Rasmus Hoejlund leading the attack.

Bodo/Glimt are also dealing with absentees, with Haakon Evjen, Magnus Bech Riisnaes, August Mikkelsen, and Isak Sjong all ruled out through injury. Knutsen's projected XI is expected to line up with Nikita Haikin in goal and an outfield lineup including Haitam Aleesami, Fredrik Andre Bjoerkan, Jostein Gundersen, Fredrik Sjoevold, Patrick Berg, Sondre Brunstad Fet, Sondre Auklend, Ola Brynhildsen, Jens Petter Hauge, and Andreas Helmersen. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

NAP

NAP - Form

BOL
W1-0
FIO
D1-1
FRC
W3-0
VIL
L3-1
VEN
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BOD

BOD - Form

BRA
L2-1
RAN
W2-6
KBK
W3-1
BVB
W1-0
H-K
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Napoli have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring five goals and conceding five in that period. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Venezia in Serie A, a result that followed a 3-1 loss to Villarreal in the Champions League. A 3-0 win over Frosinone offered a brief positive, but Napoli have struggled for consistency, with two wins coming against Frosinone and Bologna either side of a draw with Fiorentina.

Bodo/Glimt arrive in significantly better shape, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions and lost just one. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Hamarkameratene in the Eliteserien, and before that they beat Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in the Champions League. They also recorded a 3-1 win over Kristiansund BK and a 6-2 cup victory over Rana FK, with their only defeat in this run a 2-1 loss to Brann in the league.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Napoli and Bodo/Glimt are recorded in the available data, making this fixture a first encounter between the two clubs at this level.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
2200103+76
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
4
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
220061+56
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
220084+46
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
8
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
11
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
12
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
16
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
17
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
21014403
L
W
18
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
21013303
L
W
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
210123-13
L
W
21
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
22
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
23
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
24
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
210115-43
W
L
25
RomaRomaROM
201145-11
L
D
26
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
27
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
201117-61
L
D
29
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
30
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
200225-30
L
L
31
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
32
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
200219-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League, Napoli sit 32nd and Bodo/Glimt are placed 24th. Both positions place the clubs in the lower half of the league phase table, meaning this fixture carries real weight for both sides as they look to improve their standing ahead of the knockout qualification places.

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