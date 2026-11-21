How to watch Sporting Gijon vs Las Palmas with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Segunda Division - Game Week 15 22 Nov 2026 - 10:15 Estadio El Molinon

Sporting Gijon host Las Palmas at Estadio El Molinon in a Segunda Division fixture that carries real weight for both clubs in the table.

Nicolas Larcamon's side sit eighth in the division and will be looking to build on their home support after a mixed run of results in recent weeks. Gijon have shown they can be effective on the road but have been inconsistent at El Molinon, and this game gives them a chance to strengthen their position in the top half.

Las Palmas arrive in Gijon in 11th place, three positions behind their hosts. Albert Sanchez's team have shown good form across their last four matches in all competitions and will fancy their chances of picking up points away from home.

The visitors claimed a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture at their own ground earlier this season, which will give them confidence heading into this match. Gijon, for their part, will be eager to respond on their own turf.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Segunda Division match.

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