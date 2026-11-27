How to watch Sporting Charleroi vs SK Beveren with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 13 28 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Stade du Pays de Charleroi

Sporting Charleroi host SK Beveren at the Stade du Pays de Charleroi in a First Division A fixture that pits a top-three side against a team in the middle of the table.

Charleroi, coached by Mario Kohnen, sit third in the standings. They arrive after a 2-2 draw with St.Truiden on November 21, a result that followed a 5-1 win at Westerlo and a 5-2 home win over RAAL La Louviere.

That attacking form has produced 13 goals in their last five games. The 3-0 defeat to Royal Antwerp on October 24 is the one clear blemish in that run.

Beveren, managed by Tim Bakens, are tenth and come in with fresh confidence. They won 1-0 at Gent on November 22, their first league victory after back-to-back defeats to Standard Liege and Union St.Gilloise.

The visitors have been hard to read this season. A wild 4-4 draw with Westerlo in late October shows they can score, but their defence has leaked plenty of goals as well.

Charleroi will fancy their chances of turning a strong league position into another home result. Beveren will want to show the Gent win was no one-off.

Here is how to follow the match, with the latest on broadcast details, team news, form and head-to-head.

Official TV channel and live stream details for Sporting Charleroi vs SK Beveren are not currently available. This section will be updated once broadcast information is confirmed.

Team news & squads