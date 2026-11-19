How to watch Spain U17 vs China U17 with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 1 20 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Spain U17 and China U17 meet in Group H of the FIFA World Cup U17, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into what shapes up as a defining group-stage fixture.

Spain arrive with questions to answer. Their recent European qualifying campaign produced a heavy win over Liechtenstein but ended with a defeat to Switzerland, and their exit from the EURO U17 earlier in 2026 following losses to Croatia and a draw against Italy will have sharpened the coaching staff's focus ahead of this tournament.

China, by contrast, sit top of Group H and come into this match as the form side within the group standings. Their place at the summit gives them a clear advantage, though Spain's pedigree at youth level means they will not be written off.

This is a fixture between a Spanish side that knows it must win and a Chinese team with everything to protect. The tactical battle between two very different footballing philosophies adds genuine intrigue.

For Spain, the World Cup U17 represents an opportunity to reset after a difficult few months. The squad has the quality to progress, but consistency has been elusive across their recent results.

China's run to the top of the group is a reflection of their organisation and efficiency. They have shown they can grind out results, as their record in World Cup U17 competition historically demonstrates.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Spain U17 vs China U17, including kick-off time and live stream options, read on.

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