International Coverage

How to watch Southampton vs Portsmouth with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 9 11 Oct 2026 - 07:00 St. Mary's Stadium

Today's game between Southampton and Portsmouth will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 12:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Southampton vs Portsmouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Southampton are managed by Tonda Eckert, who is available to take charge despite his suspended ban. No probable lineup, injury, or suspension information has been provided for the home side, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Portsmouth are led by John Mousinho. As with Southampton, no lineup, injury, or suspension data is currently available for the away side, and the team news section will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

Southampton have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Wrexham, following a convincing 4-1 win over Bristol City before that. The Saints also beat Swansea City 3-1 and drew 1-1 with both Lincoln City and Birmingham City during this run, scoring ten goals and conceding five across the five games.

Portsmouth have managed one win, two draws, and two defeats in their last five Championship fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers. Earlier in the run, they beat Cardiff City 2-0 but suffered losses to Derby County and Bristol City, scoring five goals and conceding five overall.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two sides came in January 2026, when Portsmouth hosted Southampton in a Championship fixture that ended 1-1. Before that, the clubs drew 0-0 at St. Mary's in September 2025 in the Championship. Across the last five recorded meetings, which also include a 4-0 Southampton win in the 2019 Carabao Cup and two earlier Championship draws, neither side has dominated, with draws the most common outcome.

Standings

In the Championship table, Southampton sit in 13th place while Portsmouth are in 19th, meaning the home side hold a mid-table position while their rivals are closer to the relegation zone, giving this derby added significance for Portsmouth in particular.