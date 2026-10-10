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Championship
team-logoSouthampton
St. Mary's Stadium
team-logoPortsmouth
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Southampton vs Portsmouth: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Southampton vs Portsmouth
Southampton
Portsmouth
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN SPORTS 3

beIN Sports Australia

Bolivia

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Brazil

N Sports

N Sports

Bulgaria

Nova Sport Bulgaria

Nova Sport

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Costa Rica

Disney+ Premium Norte

Disney+

Croatia

Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Arena Sport

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Dominican Republic

Disney+ Premium Norte

Disney+

Ecuador

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Egypt

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

beIN Sports

El Salvador

Disney+ Premium Norte

Disney+

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

France

beIN Sports MAX 4

beIN Sports France

Greece

MagentaSport 8

MagentaSport

India

FanCode

FanCode

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports

United States

Paramount+

Paramount+

How to watch Southampton vs Portsmouth with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 9
St. Mary's Stadium

Today's game between Southampton and Portsmouth will kick off at 11 Oct 2026, 12:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Southampton vs Portsmouth today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Southampton vs Portsmouth Probable lineups

Manager

  • T. Eckert

Southampton are managed by Tonda Eckert, who is available to take charge despite his suspended ban. No probable lineup, injury, or suspension information has been provided for the home side, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Portsmouth are led by John Mousinho. As with Southampton, no lineup, injury, or suspension data is currently available for the away side, and the team news section will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

SOU

SOU - Form

BIR
D1-1
LIN
D1-1
SWA
W3-1
BRC
W4-1
WRE
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5
POR

POR - Form

BRC
L2-1
DER
L0-2
CAC
W2-0
CHA
D0-0
BLB
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Southampton have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Championship matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Wrexham, following a convincing 4-1 win over Bristol City before that. The Saints also beat Swansea City 3-1 and drew 1-1 with both Lincoln City and Birmingham City during this run, scoring ten goals and conceding five across the five games.

Portsmouth have managed one win, two draws, and two defeats in their last five Championship fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers. Earlier in the run, they beat Cardiff City 2-0 but suffered losses to Derby County and Bristol City, scoring five goals and conceding five overall.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SouthamptonDrawPortsmouth
1
4
0
Championship
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
1
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
1
FT
Championship
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
0
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
0
FT
Carabao Cup
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
0
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
4
FT
Championship
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
2
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
2
FT
Championship
Portsmouth badge
Portsmouth
POR
1
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
1
FT
8Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between the two sides came in January 2026, when Portsmouth hosted Southampton in a Championship fixture that ended 1-1. Before that, the clubs drew 0-0 at St. Mary's in September 2025 in the Championship. Across the last five recorded meetings, which also include a 4-0 Southampton win in the 2019 Carabao Cup and two earlier Championship draws, neither side has dominated, with draws the most common outcome.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
9621157+820
W
W
W
L
D
2
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
95311712+518
W
D
D
W
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
94412312+1116
D
D
W
W
W
4
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
95131513+216
W
W
W
D
W
5
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
84221511+414
L
W
W
D
L
6
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
9351118+314
D
D
D
D
L
7
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
93511311+214
W
D
W
L
D
8
MillwallMillwallMIL
94231615+114
W
D
D
L
W
9
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
9423109+114
L
L
D
W
W
10
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
94231213-114
D
W
L
L
W
11
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
9342811-313
D
L
D
D
L
12
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
93331413+112
W
D
W
L
L
13
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
93331211+112
W
L
L
W
L
14
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
92521013-311
D
W
L
D
D
15
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
9324711-411
L
L
W
W
D
16
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
84221910+910
L
W
W
D
D
17
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
93151217-510
L
W
W
L
L
18
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
93061719-29
L
L
L
W
W
19
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
7223910-18
D
D
W
L
L
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
9225714-78
L
L
L
W
L
21
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
91441114-37
L
W
L
D
L
22
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
91441317-47
W
D
L
D
L
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
9135815-76
D
D
L
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
9117816-84
L
D
L
L
W
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Southampton sit in 13th place while Portsmouth are in 19th, meaning the home side hold a mid-table position while their rivals are closer to the relegation zone, giving this derby added significance for Portsmouth in particular.

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