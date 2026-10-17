Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Championship
team-logoSouthampton
St. Mary's Stadium
team-logoBolton Wanderers
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Southampton vs Bolton Wanderers: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Southampton vs Bolton Wanderers
Southampton
Bolton Wanderers
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Homepage

Algeria

beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Argentina

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

Australia

beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports Australia

Brazil

Disney+ Premium Brazil

Disney+

Canada

DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada

Chile

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Colombia

Disney+ Premium Sur

Disney+

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

Egypt

beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

Indonesia

Vidio

Vidio

Iran

beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Iraq

beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

Disney+

Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Viaplay Netherlands

Norway

Viaplay Norway

Viaplay Norway

Peru

Disney+ Premium Chile

Disney+

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

Spain

DAZN Spain

DAZN Spain

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports English

beIN Sports

United Kingdom

Sky Sports

Sky Sports

United States

Paramount+ / CBS Sports Golazo

Paramount+

Uruguay

Disney+ Premium Argentina

Disney+

How to watch Southampton vs Bolton Wanderers with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 11
St. Mary's Stadium

Today's game between Southampton and Bolton Wanderers will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Southampton vs Bolton Wanderers today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Southampton vs Bolton Wanderers Probable lineups

Manager

  • T. Eckert

Tonda Eckert takes charge of Southampton with no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage. Updates to the squad are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Steven Schumacher's Bolton Wanderers side are similarly without confirmed team news ahead of the trip to St. Mary's. Further details on both squads will be added as they become available.

Form

SOU

SOU - Form

SWA
W3-1
BRC
W4-1
WRE
L2-1
POR
W1-0
NOR
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BOL

BOL - Form

WHU
L2-3
CAC
W1-0
NOR
W3-4
STK
L1-2
WOL
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Southampton have won four and lost one of their last five Championship matches, scoring nine goals and conceding four across that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Norwich City, following a 1-0 victory against Portsmouth before that. Their only defeat in this sequence came against Wrexham, losing 2-1, though they had previously put together back-to-back home wins over Bristol City, 4-1, and Swansea City, 3-1.

Bolton Wanderers have won two and lost two of their last five Championship games, with one defeat, scoring nine goals and conceding six in that period. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 away win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, though that followed a 2-1 defeat to Stoke City. Bolton also claimed a 3-4 win at Norwich City and a 1-0 victory over Cardiff City during this run, with their only other loss coming against West Ham United.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SouthamptonDrawBolton Wanderers
0
1
4
Carabao Cup
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
0
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
1
FT
Premier League
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
1
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
1
FT
Premier League
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
1
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
2
FT
Premier League
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
1
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
2
FT
Carabao Cup
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
1
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
0
FT
3Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between Southampton and Bolton Wanderers came in a Carabao Cup fixture in August 2010, when Bolton won 1-0 at St. Mary's Stadium. The previous four recorded meetings all took place in the Premier League era, with Bolton winning three of those fixtures and one ending in a draw. Across the five matches in the dataset, Bolton hold the stronger overall record against the Saints.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
10721167+923
W
W
W
W
L
2
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
106312014+621
W
W
D
D
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
105412912+1719
W
D
D
W
W
4
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
104511711+617
W
W
D
W
L
5
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
10451159+617
W
D
D
D
D
6
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
105231815+317
W
L
L
W
W
7
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
105231210+217
W
L
L
D
W
8
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
106222110+1116
W
W
L
W
W
9
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
105141716+116
L
W
W
W
D
10
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
104331513+215
W
W
D
W
L
11
MillwallMillwallMIL
104241616014
L
W
D
D
L
12
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
104241214-214
L
D
W
L
L
13
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
103521013-314
D
D
L
D
D
14
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
104151518-313
W
L
W
W
L
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
103341414012
L
W
L
L
W
16
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
93241213-111
W
L
D
D
W
17
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
102531115-411
L
D
W
L
D
18
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
10325717-1011
L
L
L
W
W
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
102441615+110
W
L
W
L
D
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
103071720-39
L
L
L
L
W
21
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
111551621-58
L
D
W
D
L
22
WatfordWatfordWAT
10226819-118
L
L
L
L
W
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
10136919-106
L
D
D
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
10118820-124
L
L
D
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

Southampton sit seventh in the Championship table, placing them firmly in contention for a play-off position. Bolton Wanderers are fourteenth, meaning they arrive needing points to avoid being drawn into a battle closer to the relegation places.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google