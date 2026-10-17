International Coverage

How to watch Southampton vs Bolton Wanderers with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 11 17 Oct 2026 - 10:00 St. Mary's Stadium

Today's game between Southampton and Bolton Wanderers will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Southampton vs Bolton Wanderers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Tonda Eckert takes charge of Southampton with no confirmed injury or suspension information available at this stage. Updates to the squad are expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

Steven Schumacher's Bolton Wanderers side are similarly without confirmed team news ahead of the trip to St. Mary's. Further details on both squads will be added as they become available.

Form

Southampton have won four and lost one of their last five Championship matches, scoring nine goals and conceding four across that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Norwich City, following a 1-0 victory against Portsmouth before that. Their only defeat in this sequence came against Wrexham, losing 2-1, though they had previously put together back-to-back home wins over Bristol City, 4-1, and Swansea City, 3-1.

Bolton Wanderers have won two and lost two of their last five Championship games, with one defeat, scoring nine goals and conceding six in that period. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 away win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, though that followed a 2-1 defeat to Stoke City. Bolton also claimed a 3-4 win at Norwich City and a 1-0 victory over Cardiff City during this run, with their only other loss coming against West Ham United.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between Southampton and Bolton Wanderers came in a Carabao Cup fixture in August 2010, when Bolton won 1-0 at St. Mary's Stadium. The previous four recorded meetings all took place in the Premier League era, with Bolton winning three of those fixtures and one ending in a draw. Across the five matches in the dataset, Bolton hold the stronger overall record against the Saints.

Standings

Southampton sit seventh in the Championship table, placing them firmly in contention for a play-off position. Bolton Wanderers are fourteenth, meaning they arrive needing points to avoid being drawn into a battle closer to the relegation places.