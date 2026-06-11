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World Cup
team-logoRepublic of Korea
Guadalajara Stadium
team-logoCzechia
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South Korea vs Czechia: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Republic of Korea vs Czechia
Republic of Korea
Czechia
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

How to watch South Korea vs Czechia with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Country

Broadcaster

Albania

TV Klan

Algeria

beIN Sports

American Samoa

FBC Sports

Andorra

DAZN Spain

Angola

SuperSport

Argentina

TyC Sports

Armenia

Fast Sports

Aruba

NPO 1

Australia

SBS

Austria

ORF eins

Azerbaijan

Ictimai TV

Bahamas

DIRECTV Sports

Bahrain

beIN Sports

Bangladesh

T Sports

Barbados

DIRECTV Sports

Belarus

Sport TV Belarus

Belgium

RTBF Tipik

Belize

Nexgen

Benin

SuperSport

Bolivia

Tigo Sports

Bonaire

NPO 1

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

Botswana

SuperSport

Brazil

CazéTV

Brunei Darussalam

RTB Aneka

Bulgaria

BNT 1

Burkina Faso

SuperSport

Burundi

SuperSport

Cameroon

SuperSport

Canada

TSN

Cape Verde Islands

SuperSport

Central African Republic

SuperSport

Chad

beIN Sports

Chile

DIRECTV Sports

China

CCTV-5

Chinese Taipei

Elta TV

Colombia

Win Sports

Comoros

SuperSport

Congo DR

SuperSport

Costa Rica

FOX+

Croatia

HRT 2

Curaçao

NPO 1

Cyprus

Sigma TV

Czech Republic

ČT Sport

Côte d'Ivoire

SuperSport

Denmark

TV2 Play

Djibouti

beIN Sports

Dominican Republic

Pio Deportes

Ecuador

DIRECTV Sports

Egypt

beIN Sports

El Salvador

Tigo Sports

Equatorial Guinea

SuperSport

Eritrea

SuperSport

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports

Ethiopia

SuperSport

Faroe Islands

TV2 Play

Fiji

FBC Sports

Finland

MTV3

France

beIN Sports 1

Gabon

SuperSport

Gambia

SuperSport

Georgia

Setanta Sports

Germany

MagentaTV

Ghana

SuperSport

Great Britain

ITV 1

Greece

ERT 1

Guatemala

Tigo Sports

Guinea

SuperSport

Guinea-Bissau

SuperSport

Guyana

DIRECTV Sports

Honduras

Tigo Sports

Hong Kong

Now Sports

Hungary

M4 Sports

Iceland

RUV

India

ZEE5

Indonesia

TVRI

International

YouTube

Iran

Shabake 3

Iraq

beIN Sports

Ireland Republic

RTE 2

Israel

Sport 1

Italy

DAZN Italia

Japan

DAZN Japan

Jordan

beIN Sports

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

Kenya

SuperSport

Korea Republic

KBS2

Kosovo

Arena 1 Premium

Kuwait

beIN Sports

Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports

Lebanon

beIN Sports

Lesotho

SuperSport

Liberia

SuperSport

Libya

beIN Sports

Liechtenstein

Blue Sport

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports

Macau

TDM Desporto

Macedonia

Arena 1 Premium

Madagascar

SuperSport

Malawi

SuperSport

Malaysia

Unifi TV

Maldives

Medianet

Mali

SuperSport

Mauritania

beIN Sports

Mauritius

SuperSport

Mayotte

SuperSport

Mexico

ViX

Monaco

beIN Sports 1

Mongolia

Suld TV

Montenegro

Arena 1 Premium

Mozambique

SuperSport

Myanmar

TV360

Namibia

SuperSport

Nepal

Himalaya TV

Netherlands

NPO 1

New Zealand

TVNZ+

Nicaragua

Canal 10

Niger

SuperSport

South Sudan

beIN Sports

Spain

DAZN Spain

Sri Lanka

PEOTV

Tonga

FBC Sports

Trinidad and Tobago

DIRECTV Sports

Tunisia

beIN Sports

United Arab Emirates

beIN Sports

Uruguay

DIRECTV Sports

USA

Fox Sports 1

Uzbekistan

Zoʻr TV

Vanuatu

FBC Sports

Venezuela

DIRECTV Sports

crest
World Cup - Grp. A
Guadalajara Stadium

Today's game between South Korea and Czechia will kick-off at 12 Jun 2026, 03:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch South Korea vs Czechia today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Republic of Korea vs Czechia Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Republic of Korea crest
Republic of Korea
KOR
Formation
Czechia crest
Czechia
CZE
3-4-2-1
1S. Kim4M. Kim3G. Lee2H. Lee10J. Lee11H. Hwang19K. Lee22Y. Seol6I. Hwang13T. Lee7H. Son1M. Kovar4R. Hranac6S. Chaloupek7L. Krejci14D. Jurasek22T. Soucek5V. Coufal15P. Sulc12L. Cerv17L. Provod10P. Schick
Czechia crest
Czechia
CZE
3-4-2-1
Republic of Korea

Starting XI

Czechia

Manager

  • M. Hong
  • M. Koubek

South Korea are managed by Hong Myung-bo, and no injuries or suspensions have been confirmed ahead of the fixture. No probable starting lineup has been officially released, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Czechia head into the match under Miroslav Koubek with no confirmed injury or suspension concerns reported at this stage. The squad includes 17-year-old midfield prodigy Hugo Sochůrek, who earned his call-up after impressing on his senior international debut. No probable lineup has been confirmed, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

South Korea arrive with three wins from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over El Salvador on June 4, following a dominant 5-0 win against Trinidad and Tobago on May 31. Their two defeats in this run came against Austria (1-0) and Ivory Coast (4-0), the latter a heavy loss that will have raised questions about defensive resilience at the top level. Across the five matches, South Korea scored eight goals and conceded five.

Czechia enter the fixture in strong form, winning all five of their most recent matches. Their latest result was a 3-1 victory over Guatemala on June 5, and they also beat Kosovo 2-1 on May 31. Their UEFA World Cup qualifying run included a 2-2 draw with Denmark — a result that counted as a win via penalty shootout — and a 6-0 demolition of Gibraltar in November 2025. Across the five games, Czechia scored 15 goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

KOR

Last 2 matches

CZE

1

Win

0

Draws

1

Win

2

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/2
Both teams scored
1/2

The two nations have met twice in recorded recent history, with both fixtures played as friendlies. The most recent meeting came on June 5, 2016, when South Korea won 2-1 away in Czechia. The only other fixture on record is a September 2001 friendly in which Czechia ran out dominant 5-0 winners on home soil. South Korea lead the head-to-head across these two matches with one win to Czechia's one, separated by a 15-year gap between encounters.

Standings

In Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Czechia currently sit top of the table in first place, while South Korea are fourth ahead of their opening fixture.

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