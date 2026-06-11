How to watch South Korea vs Czechia with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between South Korea and Czechia will kick-off at 12 Jun 2026, 03:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch South Korea vs Czechia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

South Korea are managed by Hong Myung-bo, and no injuries or suspensions have been confirmed ahead of the fixture. No probable starting lineup has been officially released, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Czechia head into the match under Miroslav Koubek with no confirmed injury or suspension concerns reported at this stage. The squad includes 17-year-old midfield prodigy Hugo Sochůrek, who earned his call-up after impressing on his senior international debut. No probable lineup has been confirmed, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

South Korea arrive with three wins from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 victory over El Salvador on June 4, following a dominant 5-0 win against Trinidad and Tobago on May 31. Their two defeats in this run came against Austria (1-0) and Ivory Coast (4-0), the latter a heavy loss that will have raised questions about defensive resilience at the top level. Across the five matches, South Korea scored eight goals and conceded five.

Czechia enter the fixture in strong form, winning all five of their most recent matches. Their latest result was a 3-1 victory over Guatemala on June 5, and they also beat Kosovo 2-1 on May 31. Their UEFA World Cup qualifying run included a 2-2 draw with Denmark — a result that counted as a win via penalty shootout — and a 6-0 demolition of Gibraltar in November 2025. Across the five games, Czechia scored 15 goals and conceded four.

Head-to-Head Record

KOR Last 2 matches CZE 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Czechia 1 - 2 Republic of Korea

Czechia 5 - 0 Republic of Korea 2 Goals scored 6 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

The two nations have met twice in recorded recent history, with both fixtures played as friendlies. The most recent meeting came on June 5, 2016, when South Korea won 2-1 away in Czechia. The only other fixture on record is a September 2001 friendly in which Czechia ran out dominant 5-0 winners on home soil. South Korea lead the head-to-head across these two matches with one win to Czechia's one, separated by a 15-year gap between encounters.

Standings

In Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Czechia currently sit top of the table in first place, while South Korea are fourth ahead of their opening fixture.