How to watch South Korea U17 vs New Caledonia U17 with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Fubo United Kingdom DAZN Ireland DAZN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 2 22 Nov 2026 - 09:30

South Korea U17 take on New Caledonia U17 in a FIFA World Cup U17 group stage fixture, with the Koreans looking to build on a strong start to the tournament.

South Korea sit top of Group B and arrive in good form, having beaten Uganda U17 3-0 in their most recent outing. They have shown the ability to score goals and grind out results across a demanding schedule.

New Caledonia, by contrast, have endured a difficult campaign. They sit third in the group and have yet to find their footing at this level of competition, suffering a 1-0 defeat to Ecuador U17 in their last match.

The gulf in class between these two sides is reflected in the standings, and South Korea will be expected to press their advantage with a dominant performance.

For New Caledonia, this is an opportunity to show resilience and give their young players valuable experience on the biggest stage in age-group football.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this World Cup U17 fixture.

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